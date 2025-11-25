US-Based NRI Couple Who Once Paid $14,000 For Health Insurance Moves Back To India After 17 Years For Cheaper Options; VIDEO | X @lakshaymehta08

A US-based NRI couple has gone viral on social media after revealing that they moved back to India permanently because of the rising healthcare expenses they faced in America. After living in the United States for 17 years, the couple said their financial stress escalated sharply, especially after they had twins, prompting them to reconsider their stay.

In their video, the woman explained that they were forced to pay nearly $14,000 every year just in deductibles, even before their insurance plans began covering any medical costs. Adding to their challenges, the cheapest insurance plan they could find cost $1,600 per month, and even that did not provide coverage for their newborn twins. The couple said the system left them constantly anxious about medical emergencies, routine checkups, and unplanned health issues.

WATCH VIDEO:

A US-based NRI couple moved back to India after 17 years, saying soaring healthcare costs in America made their life highly stressful



They paid $14,000 in annual deductibles, while their cheapest insurance plan cost $1,600/month, excluding their twins



In India, they found… pic.twitter.com/x2gNniS0ft — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) November 24, 2025

The woman said, "After 17 years in the US, we moved to India. Reasons might shock those unfamiliar with American healthcare. As a new mom of twins, I had only 6 weeks of maternity leave—then back to work while healing and exhausted."

The parents shared that returning to India transformed their day-to-day lives. They now have quicker access to doctors without long wait times or insurance approvals, significantly reduced medical expenses, and a much stronger support system through family and community, something they deeply missed while raising infants in the US.

"In India, we have quicker doctor access, affordable care, and strong family support. India may not be perfect, but it gave us balance and peace of mind," she added.

They added that the decision to relocate brought immense relief, both emotionally and financially. Their story has sparked intense discussion among NRIs about the rising cost of healthcare in America and the comparative ease of accessing medical services in India. The couple’s experience, captured in the viral video, has resonated widely with young families considering similar moves.