 WATCH: Adelaide Man Catches Immigrant About To Poop On Roadside In Broad Daylight, Confronts On Camera
In a sickening incident, a video from Adelaide, Australia, is going viral on social media after a resident recorded himself confronting a man who was allegedly about to defecate on the roadside in broad daylight. The incident reportedly took place near a residential neighbourhood, sparking debate online about public hygiene and civic behaviour.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
In the clip, the Adelaide resident can be heard shouting at the man for allegedly relieving himself in an open area. The man being confronted, whom the filmer claims is an immigrant, though this has not been officially verified, appears startled and repeatedly insists that he was 'just peeing.' However, the resident filming accuses him of attempting to defecate and questions his behaviour, saying, “This is Australia, what are you doing?”

WATCH VIDEO:

The video shows the confrontation escalating as the local continues to scold the man for choosing a public roadside, which is too directly in front of someone’s home. The accused individual appears visibly embarrassed and avoids eye contact while responding briefly to the resident’s questions.

The clip was later posted on Instagram, where it quickly spread across platforms, gaining thousands of views and sparking mixed reactions.

The user wrote on his post, "Has this become the norm if he wasn’t the weakest race and would 100% give me u, I would have pumped him located para hills that’s his car shit on shit ankles."

While some internet users supported the resident for calling out unhygienic behaviour in a public space, others criticised the manner of confrontation, arguing that the situation could have been handled more sensitively without filming and posting it online.

Authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether any action was taken. The viral video has nonetheless revived conversations around public hygiene, migrant settlements, and the broader issue of public behaviour in shared urban spaces.

