 'Kindergarten Graphic Designer..': Star Sports Trolled as Jasprit Bumrah's Action Analysis Goes Viral On Social Media
An image of Jasprit Bumrah is going viral on social media on Day 4 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test. The image has orange lines drawn as Bumrah completes his bowling action. Many on X claimed it to be drawn during broadcast of the Guwahati Test, analysing the Indian speedster's run up and action. It painted a ridiculous of BCCI and Star Sports compared to Fox's analysis in Australian cricket.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:19 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X

India had a day to forget in Guwahati on Tuesday. South Africa made the hosts grovel, batting out the first two sessions to set a gigantic target. Jasprit Bumrah had a long bowl in the Test without much success as India need 549 to win the Test.

Earlier in the day, Star Sports commentators analysed Bumrah's bowling action as to decode his success in Indian conditions. Bumrah picked up a 5-wicket haul in Kolkata, and struck twice in Guwahati across 38 overs.

The analysts, allegedly former India opener Aakash Chopra drew lines as Bumrah ran into bowl, to determine his movement and release point. The image of that has since gone viral on social media, with fans hitting out at Star Sports for their lack of technology.

The debate further went on the quality of broadcasting, with comparisons made with Fox Cricket in Australia. Fox has been a pioneer in cricket broadcasting, often introducing new metrics for the viewing audience to understand the game better.

article-image

In the recent India vs Australia ODIs and the Ashes, Fox showcased a weight transfer graphic, tracking how much weight the batsman shifts from his front and back foot. A comprehensive bowling analysis, with focus on arm speed and wrist snap was a state of the art experience for the average fan. Compared to that, Star Sports allegedly have stuck to archaic ways with their broadcast quality.

FPJ could not confirm whether the drawings were made on live broadcast. If so it would mark a low point for Star Sports, especially given the cost of the rights. The conglomerate paid BCCI a whopping ₹5,963 crore for both digital and television rights up until March 2028.

