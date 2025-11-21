WPL 2026 Mega Auction: Deepti Sharma Listed At ₹50 Lakh, Renuka Thakur At ₹40 Lakh; 277 Players Get Registered

Image: BCCI Women/X

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has unveiled its list of eight marquee players for the 2026 auction, set to take place on November 27 in New Delhi. The group features global stars Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Laura Wolvaardt among others, promising an intense bidding war ahead of the new season in January.

Fresh off a blistering 135 not out for the Melbourne Stars in the WBBL, Lanning leads the marquee set following her release from Delhi Capitals. Allrounder Deepti Sharma and pacer Renuka Singh are the only Indian players among the elite eight, joining the likes of Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Amelia Kerr and Wolvaardt.

How many players have registered for WPL auction?

In total, 277 players have registered for the WPL 2026 auction, competing for 73 available spots across five franchises. The pool includes 83 overseas players vying for 23 international spots.

Three marquee players Deepti, Ecclestone, and Healy previously represented UP Warriorz (UPW), who retained just one uncapped player, Shweta Sehrawat, and have four Right to Match (RTM) options available. Among notable absentees are Australia’s Tahlia McGrath and Sophie Molineux, who are not part of the 23 Australian names in the pool. The list also includes 22 players from England, 13 from New Zealand, and 11 from South Africa.

Base price of Players

Renuka (₹40 lakh) and Wolvaardt (₹30 lakh) are the only two marquee players to list their base prices below the maximum ₹50 lakh mark. Sri Lankan trio Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Inoka Ranaweera feature in the list, while Bangladesh’s Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, and Rabeya Khan have each set base prices at ₹30 lakh.

India batter Harleen Deol, formerly with Gujarat Giants (GG), headlines the capped allrounders list with a ₹50 lakh base price. Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield is also priced at ₹50 lakh, but GG cannot use an RTM card for her after retaining Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, and N Shree Charani round out the capped all-rounders’ set, each listed at ₹30 lakh except Deol.

In the spinners’ category, Assam’s Uma Chetry and allrounder Kranti Gaud both carry the highest base value of ₹50 lakh. Australia’s Alana King (₹40 lakh) features in the same set as India’s Asha Sobhana, Priya Mishra, and Saika Ishaque (all ₹30 lakh), who previously played for Mumbai Indians.

Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong is the only player from her country in the list, while USA’s Tara Norris the first bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in the WPL also returns to the auction pool. UAE captain Esha Oza and keeper Theertha Satish complete the four Associate nation entrants.

WPL Auction purse

Among teams, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will enter the auction with the largest purses of ₹14.50 crore and ₹9 crore respectively. Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold ₹6.15 crore, while Mumbai Indians have ₹5.75 crore and Delhi Capitals ₹5.70 crore. MI and DC, each retaining five players, will not have any RTM cards available this time.