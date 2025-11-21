AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Mitchell Starc's First Over Magic Continues, Destroys England's Top Order, Claims Joe Root As His 100th Ashes Victim; Video

Image: Cricket.com.au/x

Mitchell Starc produced a fiery opening spell to set the tone for Australia on Day 1 of the first Ashes Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth. After being asked to bowl first, the left-arm pacer made an immediate impact, removing England opener Zak Crawley in the first over of the innings. Crawley, who had left the first five deliveries patiently, chased a tempting outswinger from Starc on the final ball of the over. The ball seamed away just enough to find the edge, and Usman Khawaja completed a clean catch at first slip.

The dismissal marked the 24th time in Starc’s career that he picked up a wicket in the first over of a Test innings, and the 15th instance since 2015. Since his debut, Starc has claimed more first-over wickets (24) than any other bowler, followed by James Anderson (19) and Kemar Roach (10). Starc wasn’t done yet. Just five overs later, he trapped Ben Duckett lbw for 21 off 20 balls, striking again to leave England reeling. His relentless pace and precision kept the visitors under pressure throughout the opening session.

Starc makes Root 100th Ashes Victim

The highlight, however, came when Starc dismissed England’s mainstay Joe Root for a duck his 100th wicket in Ashes Tests. In a beautifully set-up sequence, Starc first teased Root with deliveries on the wider channel before zipping one back into his eyeline at 142.8 km/h. Root nicked it to Marnus Labuschagne at third slip, completing a landmark moment for Starc and adding to England’s early woes.

Earlier, England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and chose to bat against Australia. The visitors opted for an all-out pace attack on what is expected to be a fast and bouncy wicket. Mark Wood was deemed fit and will spearhead the speed assault alongside Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, and Stokes.

Australia named their team on Thursday with Jake Weatherald making his debut as Usman Khawaja’s sixth opening partner since David Warner retired last year. Brendan Doggett earns his first cap in an attack led by Scott Boland, Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon.