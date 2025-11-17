WPL 2026 Mega Auction Set For November 27 As Teams Gear Up For Major Rebuilds

Image: WPL/Jemimah Rodrigues/X/Instagram

The Women’s Premier League is gearing up for one of its biggest events yet, with the mega auction for the 2026 season set to take place in New Delhi on November 27.

The announcement comes shortly after all five franchises finalised their lists of retained and released players, officially setting the stage for a high-stakes bidding war. WPL confirmed the news through their official X handle, launching a 10-day countdown and urging fans to tune into the event through their website.

This year’s auction promises intense competition, as each franchise will be allowed a maximum squad size of 18 players, with 73 slots, including 23 overseas positions, available across all teams. According to Olympics.com, this ensures a large player pool and a significant reshuffling of squads ahead of the league’s fourth edition.

UP Warriorz and other teams will look to spend big in the auction

The UP Warriorz enter the auction with the most financial flexibility, having retained only uncapped batter Shweta Sehrawat. With a large purse and four right-to-match cards, they are expected to undergo a major rebuild. In contrast, defending champions Mumbai Indians and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals have taken a more settled approach, retaining the maximum permitted five players and opting out of RTM cards altogether. Delhi have especially doubled down on youth, retaining Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, both of whom starred in India’s successful 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup campaign, delivering match-winning performances in the knockout stages.

Over the first three seasons, WPL auctions have produced headline-making bids. The most expensive player to date remains Smriti Mandhana, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, who was bought for ₹3.4 crore ahead of the inaugural season. Mandhana went on to lead RCB to their breakthrough title in 2024 and has been retained alongside Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil.

Across all franchises, 17 players, including seven overseas stars, have been retained, leaving teams with a combined auction purse of ₹41.1 crore. With several global superstars entering the pool this year, the upcoming auction is expected to be fiercely competitive. Among the names likely to attract the highest bids are Deepti Sharma, the 2025 Women’s World Cup Player of the Tournament; Laura Wolvaardt, who dominated the World Cup with 571 runs including centuries in both the semifinal and final; Australian legends Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning; New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr; and South Africa’s rising star Nadine de Klerk.

The full list of players available at the auction will be released by WPL soon, but early signs indicate a power-packed lineup. With large purses, strategic gaps, and star-studded options, the 2026 mega auction is shaping up to be one of the most defining moments in WPL history.