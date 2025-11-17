 Ranji Trophy: Akash Anand Sparkles With Third Hundred For Mumbai In Nine First Class Matches
Batting at No 6, the 30-year-old Anand revealed it was a special feeling to crack a hundred

Haridev PushparajUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Akash Anand of Mumbai celebrates | PTI

Akash Anand played a stellar role in Mumbai's mammoth 600-plus total and in the process of brought up his third hundred in nine First Class matches at the Wankhede Stadium against Puducherry, here on Monday.

Batting at No 6, the 30-year-old Anand revealed it was a special feeling to crack a hundred.

"It is always special to score a First Class hundred and I'm not thinking about room for improvement etc. I play every game as it is an important game and I try to score a hundred whenever it is possible.

When asked if the game dragged a bit too long on the day, Anand replied in the negative.

"I don't think it was a long game if you see the overs maybe the runs would have made it seem long but otherwise it wasn't that long," he added.

Anand also felt the pitch offered some help for everyone.

"There was enough help for everyone, there was something for the spinners and if you bat well, you get value for your strokes," he added.

Anand heaped some praise on the Puducherry attack as well.

"Spinners were bowling really well but since it was the first day and there wasn't much assistance, we could bat much better. The pacers I felt there is scope for improvement," he added.

When asked about the gulf between the two teams after Mumbai amassed 630 and Puducherry were struggling at 43/4, Anand differed with that opinion.

"I don't think there is much of a difference in the standard of cricket or that we are playing unbelievable cricket. Conditions were not suiting their spinners and they struggled but it is part and parcel of the game. There is still a lot of time to go in the game," he added.

Anand stated he treats every match that he play as an important game.

"It is important for me and the team also to pounce on every opportunity that I get. Also, the position that I bat in it is either with the main batters or they have got out, so it is important for me to consolidate on what was built," he added.

He also felt the number that he bats in is an important position and he has to do justice there.

"The number which I bat the game hangs in the balance."

