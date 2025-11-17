Jake Paul Set To Face Anthony Joshua In High-Voltage Heavyweight Showdown On December 19

Image: Jake Paul/Anthony Joshua/Instagram

Jake Paul is set to take a major leap in his boxing career as he prepares to face former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a headline bout scheduled for December 19 in Miami. The announcement marks one of Paul’s most ambitious steps yet, transitioning from crossover celebrity fights to taking on a proven elite heavyweight contender.

For Paul, this bout represents an opportunity to silence critics who have long questioned his legitimacy as a professional boxer. He has built an 12–1 record, mostly against MMA fighters and fellow influencers, but stepping into the ring with Joshua is a significant escalation in both challenge and stakes.

Anthony Joshua, a vastly experienced and technically refined boxer, enters the matchup as a heavy favourite. With 28 wins in 32 fights and a reputation for explosive power, Joshua sees this bout as a chance to maintain momentum and keep himself in line for future title opportunities. His decision to take on Paul underscores both the financial appeal and the growing commercial draw Paul brings to the sport.

The fight announcement has already generated intense global buzz, with fans divided between those who see Paul as outmatched and those who believe he could spring a shock in boxing’s most glamorous division. As December 19 approaches, anticipation is set to rise further, with both fighters expected to engage in high-profile promotions leading up to one of the year’s most talked-about combat events.

"I Will F*cking Beat Anthony Joshua’s A*s': Jake Paul Vows To Take Down Heavyweight Superstar

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has issued a bold challenge to professional boxer Anthony Joshua, calling him out for a fight. Paul, who has been involved in several high-profile celebrity boxing matches, expressed his confidence in defeating Joshua, citing the British boxer's perceived lack of skill and vulnerability in the ring.

In a recent video, Paul said, "I know I will beat Anthony Joshua's a**. He doesn't have a chin and has no skill, and he's stiff. I love you, Anthony, we're friends, but I want to fight you." Paul's comments are likely to generate a significant amount of attention and debate within the boxing community.

Paul, who has a 11–1 record in professional boxing, has been actively seeking out high-profile opponents to boost his career. His challenge to Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion, is undoubtedly his most ambitious pursuit to date.