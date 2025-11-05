 WPL 2026 Retention: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana & Jemimah Rodrigues Likely To Be Retained
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Image: WPL/Jemimah Rodrigues/X/Instagram

The build-up to the 2026 Women’s Premier League has taken a dramatic turn as franchises confirmed their player retentions ahead of the mega auction, setting the stage for a fiercely competitive season. According to ESPNcricinfo reports, India’s World Cup-winning heroes Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma headline the list of marquee players retained. Their consistent impact and leadership on the global stage ensured they remained the backbone of their respective sides.

However, several shock exits have grabbed equal attention, with Australian superstars Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, along with New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr, set to enter the auction pool. In another major surprise, India allrounder Deepti Sharma has also been released, despite leading UP Warriorz in 2025 during Healy’s absence.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have chosen to retain the maximum-allowed five players each, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have kept four, Gujarat Giants two, and UP Warriorz a single player.

Expected retentions include Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad for Delhi Capitals, while Mumbai Indians continue with Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini and Hayley Matthews. Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay committed to their established core of Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil. Gujarat Giants have retained Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, and UP Warriorz have opted to keep promising talent Shweta Sehrawat.

New retention rules fuel auction hype

The retention strategy had to align with WPL guidelines, allowing each franchise to keep a maximum of three capped Indian players, two overseas players, and two uncapped Indian players. Any franchise retaining five players was required to include at least one uncapped Indian cricketer, ensuring opportunities for emerging domestic talent. The league has introduced right-to-match cards for the first time, enabling teams to buy back familiar players at auction.

