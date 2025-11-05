Iconic! Team India Presents PM Narendra Modi With Special 'NaMo' Jersey Featuring Signatures Of Entire Squad; Check Pics

Image: ANI/X

Team India marked a moment of immense pride and gratitude as they presented Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a special Team India jersey, featuring signatures of the entire squad along with ‘NaMo’ printed on the back and the number ‘1’, symbolising honor, leadership and the historic triumph the nation celebrated. The gesture reflected the team’s appreciation for the support and encouragement they have received, and it added a heartfelt personal touch to a truly patriotic occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the triumphant Indian women's cricket team following their commanding 52-run victory over South Africa in the final, a performance that secured a landmark title for the country. This meeting was a moment of pride not only for the players but also for fans across the nation, as the champions stood before the leader of the country after etching their names in cricketing history.

The interaction was filled with warmth, applause and deep respect. The Prime Minister congratulated the players for their remarkable campaign and lauded their display of determination, teamwork and composure under pressure. The triumph did not just bring a trophy home, it brought an inspiring narrative of belief, resilience and excellence.

For the players, the opportunity to present the jersey and share their emotions with the Prime Minister was a reminder of how far women’s cricket has come in India and how powerfully this victory has resonated with the nation. It was a moment where sports and national pride blended seamlessly, honouring not only the team’s achievement but also the spirit of women's sports in India.

As celebrations continue, this memorable exchange stands as a symbol of a new era in Indian cricket, one where the women’s team inspires millions and proudly carries the nation’s hopes with courage, confidence and champion spirit.

'If You Are Envious...': Shikha Pandey Fires Shot At Jemimah Rodrigues' Critics After Team India's Iconic ICC Women's World Cup Title Win

Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey joined the wave of heartfelt tributes as India celebrated their historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, lifting the trophy and ushering in a golden chapter for women’s cricket in the country. Amid the nationwide celebration, Pandey took to X to applaud one of the tournament’s standout performers: Jemimah Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, whose grit, consistency, and composure under pressure played a pivotal role in India’s title-winning campaign, earned widespread admiration from fans and cricketing peers alike. Pandey’s message captured that sentiment with affection and humour. She posted, “Just putting this out for anyone who needs to hear the obvious - Yes, Jemi is God’s favourite child and if you are envious..umm..sorry, no one can help you!”

Her playful yet heartfelt remark highlighted the admiration within the cricket fraternity for Rodrigues’ talent and temperament. Pandey’s words also reflected the camaraderie and pride shared among former and current players as India reached this once-elusive milestone in women’s cricket.

Rodrigues’ performances, defined by her fearless strokeplay, maturity, and infectious energy, became a cornerstone of India’s success. As celebrations continue across the nation, tributes like Pandey’s underscore not just a world title, but a monumental breakthrough powered by self-belief, sisterhood, and sporting excellence.