 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Cricket Team After The Women In Blue Secure Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsPrime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Cricket Team After The Women In Blue Secure Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title; Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Cricket Team After The Women In Blue Secure Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title; Video

Winning the Women's World Cup is a seismic feat for the Indian team. The Women in Blue had never won the competition before and had fallen short on two different occasion. Now with the trophy in the bag, it could be a tremendous upward curve for women's cricket in India.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Image: ANI/X

World Champions India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Modi felicitated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side that lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday. India defeated South Africa in Navi Mumbai and later made the trip to the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally extended his invite to the Indian Women's Cricket Team on Monday. The Women's team were given a massive send off at the Mumbai airport with fans flocking to wave goodbye to the World Champions.

As per PTI, a special charter flight was arranged for their travel to the New Delhi. After arriving in Delhi, the Indian stars were seeing celebrating their success with a cake cutting ceremony at their hotel late on Tuesday.

Modi had also met the India Men's team after their T20 World Cup win in Barbados. Rohit Sharma and Co. had a small stopover in Delhi for a meal at the PM's residence, before departing for Mumbai. The women's team is also expected to part to their respective homes following the meeting.

FPJ Shorts
Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon
Piyush Goyal Launches 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025' In Mumbai; 20,000 Join Walkathon
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 5, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50 Chenab Wednesday Weekly Draw
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
MSRTC To Appoint IPS Officer As Chief Of Safety And Vigilance Department
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune
'Governance Failure': Environmentalists Appeal To PM Modi After Leopard Killing In Pune
Read Also
'You Dream Of Winning As A Kid..': Smriti Mandhana Hopes World Cup Success Inspires Future...
article-image

The Men's team had a trophy parade in Marine Drive, Mumbai. However, as things stand, no such plans have been made for the women's team. While logistical difficulties has been cited as the main reason, the RCB stampede also left a sour mark in Indian cricket.

Winning the Women's World Cup is a seismic feat for the Indian team. The Women in Blue had never won the competition before and had fallen short on two different occasion. Now with the trophy in the bag, it could be a tremendous upward curve for women's cricket in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'GOAT India Tour 2025': Meet And Greet With Lionel Messi – Packages Start At ₹9.95 Lakh; Check...

'GOAT India Tour 2025': Meet And Greet With Lionel Messi – Packages Start At ₹9.95 Lakh; Check...

Iconic! Team India Presents PM Narendra Modi With Special 'NaMo' Jersey Featuring Signatures Of...

Iconic! Team India Presents PM Narendra Modi With Special 'NaMo' Jersey Featuring Signatures Of...

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: 20,000 Citizens Walk for Fitness In North Mumbai

Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: 20,000 Citizens Walk for Fitness In North Mumbai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Cricket Team After The Women In Blue Secure...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Cricket Team After The Women In Blue Secure...

'BCCI Ended His International Career Now?': Fans REACT After Mohammed Shami Dropped From India’s...

'BCCI Ended His International Career Now?': Fans REACT After Mohammed Shami Dropped From India’s...