Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meets Indian Women's Cricket Team After The Women In Blue Secure Historic Maiden ICC Women's World Cup Title; Video

Image: ANI/X

World Champions India met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. Modi felicitated the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side that lifted their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday. India defeated South Africa in Navi Mumbai and later made the trip to the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally extended his invite to the Indian Women's Cricket Team on Monday. The Women's team were given a massive send off at the Mumbai airport with fans flocking to wave goodbye to the World Champions.

As per PTI, a special charter flight was arranged for their travel to the New Delhi. After arriving in Delhi, the Indian stars were seeing celebrating their success with a cake cutting ceremony at their hotel late on Tuesday.

Modi had also met the India Men's team after their T20 World Cup win in Barbados. Rohit Sharma and Co. had a small stopover in Delhi for a meal at the PM's residence, before departing for Mumbai. The women's team is also expected to part to their respective homes following the meeting.

The Men's team had a trophy parade in Marine Drive, Mumbai. However, as things stand, no such plans have been made for the women's team. While logistical difficulties has been cited as the main reason, the RCB stampede also left a sour mark in Indian cricket.

Winning the Women's World Cup is a seismic feat for the Indian team. The Women in Blue had never won the competition before and had fallen short on two different occasion. Now with the trophy in the bag, it could be a tremendous upward curve for women's cricket in India.