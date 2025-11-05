'You Dream Of Winning As A Kid..': Smriti Mandhana Hopes World Cup Success Inspires Future Generations

Smriti Mandhana poses with the Women's World Cup Trophy | Image Credit: X / ICC

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is basking in glory after India won their maiden Women's World Cup title on Sunday. The Women in Blue lifted the trophy defeating South Africa in front of a full house in Navi Mumbai. Mandhana has been part of India sides that have come close and failed, before crossing the line at the DY Patil Stadium.

'They don't know the magnitude of this win'

Mandhana made her India debut as a teenager in 2013 and has carved out more than a decade in international cricket. The 29-year-old was part of the team that lost the 2017 World Cup Final and fell short in the 2020 T20 World Cup.

The left-hander has seen the sport grow from empty stands to packed stadiums. She hoped that winning the World Cup only further inspires girls to take up cricket.

"We have seen empty stadiums. From that to a pack stadium and then lifting the trophy in front of them. I am sure it is going to inspire a lot of young girls to play cricket. I don't think this team or the girls will understand the magnitude of this win but they will realise in the coming years what they have done for women's cricket," said Smriti Mandhana in an interview released by BCCI.

Mandhana was India's highest run-getter in the tournament and only finished behind Laura Wolvaardt. The left-hander revealed that heartbreaks in previous editions only motivated her to do better. The RCB-W captain added for her to be emotional, it had to be a win, as it turned out to be on Sunday.

'We suffered many heartbreaks. Every heartbreak left a little mark in your heart. But there was only motivation to get better and try and have 'Champions' written on your shirt. You play cricket for winning the World Cup. You dream about it as a kid. To do it in front of 50,000 people, I'm just proud of the team," she added.

After celebrating with the trophy, Smriti Mandhana and the rest of the Indian team have since traveled to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.