Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: 20,000 Citizens Walk for Fitness In North Mumbai

20,000 Citizens Walk for Fitness at ‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ in North Mumbai during Walkathon held across 35 Wards. |

The 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025', launched under the inspiration of Union Minister for Commerce & Industry and Uttar Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal, received an enthusiastic response from citizens of all age groups as 20000 Uttar Mumbaikars participate in Walkathon today. The Walkathon event held on Wednesday witnessed overwhelming participation from youth as well as senior citizens. The message “Let’s walk daily, stay healthy” was effectively spread through this event. The Walkathon was successfully conducted across 35 wards in Uttar Mumbai.

“I am delighted to see the enthusiastic response from citizens to the Walkathon organized under the 'Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025', an event inspired by the visionary leadership of PM Natendra Modi who has pioneered Khelo India and Fit India movements in ghe country. This initiative, which brought together people from all age groups to move towards a healthy lifestyle, is truly inspiring. I am confident that this celebration of fitness and unity will make Uttar Mumbai stronger and healthier," Goyal said.

As part of the Prime Minister’s decision to hold Sansad Khel Mahotsav 2025 across the country, Uttar Mumbai Krida Mahotsav began with a bag on Sunday despite heavy rains for a week upto the day of inauguration on 2.11.2025. With huge participation of people, this Mahotsav is effectively promoting health, unity, and sportsmanship. The enthusiasm and competitive spirit generated through such events will inspire every Indian to contribute towards realizing the PM’ Modi’s dream of a “Viksit Bharat @2047.”

The Walkathon was originally planned across in all the 42 wards of Uttar Mumbai toady. However, due to operational reasons, the event in seven wards 23, 24, 35, 46, 47, 48, and 49 will be held on coming Sunday the 9th November, which will see the number of participants swelling further.

This initiative has received stupendous support & cooperation of the Chief Minister, the Municipal Corporation, and various organizations.

The Walkathon held today has succeeded in achieving the goals of bringing together youth, women, and senior citizens on a single platform. Covering a distance of 2 to 3 kilometers, the event encouraged community-level participation and walking as a shared fitness habit especially since walking has become limited to parks or housing societies in urban life.

‘Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025’ is a community-driven sports initiative that brings together citizens from all walks of life to celebrate fitness, unity, and the spirit of togetherness. The Mahotsav creates opportunities for people to play, interact, and reconnect with the values of health and harmony.

With active participation from school students, youth, and senior citizens, the event promotes messages of self-reliance and national pride such as “Use Swadeshi products, contribute to nation-building” and “Buy Indian goods, strengthen the economy.”

Read Also Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025: Chess Competition Draws Tremendous Response As Uttar Mumbai Event

Every participant receives a certificate of appreciation in recognition of their enthusiasm and contribution.

A blend of traditional and modern sports, Mahotsav is aimed at serving the core objective of reviving grassroots sports culture, promoting physical fitness, and strengthening community bonding under the inspiring slogan “Khelta Bharat, Vadhata Bharat” (Playing India, Progressing India)