'BCCI Ended His International Career Now?': Fans REACT After Mohammed Shami Dropped From India’s Test Squad For South Africa Series

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami | X

Mumbai, November 05: Cricket fans on social media expressed shock and disappointment after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian Test squad for the upcoming South Africa series, with Mohammed Shami’s name missing from the list. The squad was announced by the BCCI on Wednesday, with Rishabh Pant making a comeback after a leg injury.

Shami's Form In Ranji Trophy

The experienced fast bowler has been in top form this season. He played all three Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal, picked up 15 wickets at an impressive average of 15.53 and a strike rate of 37.2. His exclusion has led to a wave of criticism and debate online.

Social Media Reacts

One user wrote, “Feeling bad for Mohammed Shami. He deserves clear communication from BCCI and selectors.”

Another cricket fan said, “Mohammed Shami has been a legend in his own right, a great soldier of Indian cricket. He doesn’t deserve this kind of ending.”

Some users went further, accusing the selection panel of favoritism. One post read, “Once again Gambhir and Agarkar proving Indian cricket selection is not a merit system but a Politics FC franchise. Shami in Ranji Trophy: 14 wickets in 3 matches, average under 20, match-winning spells — still not selected for IND vs SA Test series.”

Fans Frustrated

Another fan expressed frustration, saying, "Shami sir, you should just play Ranji because now these coach and selectors will not select you. Even if Mohammed Shami takes 10 wickets in an innings in domestic cricket, the selectors will still not pay attention. Do you think BCCI has ended his international career now?"

Cricket followers are now questioning whether the BCCI has closed the door on Shami’s international career, despite his consistent domestic performances and experience as one of India’s top fast bowlers in recent years.

Mohammed Shami reportedly last featured in a Test for India in June 2023. He gave a powerful response to his exclusion from the national squad. The veteran pacer has been in sensational form this Ranji Trophy season, which is a reminder of his enduring class and consistency. However, it was not enough to attract the attention of the BCCI selection committee.

India Test Squad: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep.