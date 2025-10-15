Video: Mohammed Shami Uproots Uttarakhand Batter's Stump In Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Match, Makes Strong Comeback After Snub From Australia Tour

Mohammed Shami delivered a strong performance in Bengal's Ranji Trophy opener. | (Credits: X)

Discarded Team India seamer Mohammed Shami has roared back by taking three wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Uttarakhand at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The right-arm Bengal seamer took the last three wickets to fall and sent the leg stump uprooting out of the ground on one of the occasions. A video of the same surfaced on social media.

hami's strong outing for Bengal comes a day after he called out BCCI's chief of selectors Ajit Agarkar for not communicating with him properly about his fitness. The veteran cricketer has not played for the national team since the Champions Trophy 2025 final. He was not only snubbed for the Test series against England but also for the limited-overs tour of Australia.

Meanwhile, watch the below video of him castling a batter during the Ranji Trophy match:

Shami has made a strong statement, bagging figures of 14.5-4-37-3 as Bengal bowled Uttarakhand out for 213.

"It's not my job to give updates on my fitness" - Mohammed Shami hits out at Ajit Agarkar

With Agarkar recently claiming that he has no update about Shami's fitness, the veteran pacer hit back and said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"About giving an update, it's not my responsibility to give an update or ask for an update. It's not my job to give updates on my fitness. My job is to go to the NCA [Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, formerly National Cricket Academy], prepare and play matches. That's their matter who gives them updates or not. It's not my responsibility."

Shami also declared that he values four-day cricket massively, denying notions that it's an insult to play it.

"In the old days, Ranji Trophy was a big level for anyone. But today, we have a platform, and you think it's an 'insult' to go back to play junior cricket like Ranji Trophy. I don't think so. You should play four-day cricket."

Having debuted in 2013, the 35-year-old has featured in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is.