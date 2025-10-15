MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament: B.D. Somani Shine In Girls U-12; Hill Spring & P.G Garodia Advance to Boys U-12 Final

Football | Representative Image

Mumbai, October 15, 2025: The Dream Sports-MSSA Inter-school Football Tournament continued on Tuesday with a mix of dominant wins, closely contested battles, and penalty shootout drama at the MSSA Ground.

In the Girls U-12 Division II, Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) and Smt. RSB Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) played out a goalless draw. Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) were in top form, cruising past Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) 5-0 with a brace from Mishka Gulecha and goals by Juwariya Thakur, Zahra Coatwala, and Arhana Mehta.

B.D. Somani International (Cuffe Parade) delivered one of the tournament's most remarkable individual performances as captain Shatakkshi Goel netted all seven goals in a 7-0 demolition of St. Catherine of Siena (Bandra). In another close contest, LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) and Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, with Keira Gonsalves and Aadya Shrivastava scoring for their respective sides.

The J.B. Petit High School (Fort) edged Bombay Scottish (Powai) 1-0, thanks to Tyra Contractor's match-winning strike, while Green Acres (Chembur) secured a narrow 1-0 win over Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad), with Parineeti Patil scoring the decisive goal.

In the U-12 Boys 3rd Division semifinals, Hill Spring (Tardeo) booked their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 win over St. Dominic Savio (Andheri), courtesy of Jinoy Burad. The second semifinal between Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) and P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) ended goalless, before P.G. Garodia triumphed 4-3 in the tie-breaker. Penalty scorers included Mahir Doshi, Mitansh Jain, Harshiv Desai, and Hridaan Madane for Garodia, while Atif Shaikh, Yusuf Shaikh, and Zidan Shaikh converted for Jankidevi.

Brief Scores – October 15, 2025

Girls U-12 Division II – MSSA Ground

Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission (Andheri) 0 drew with Smt. RSB AVM (Juhu) 0

Fazlani Academy (Mazagaon) 5 (Mishka Gulecha 2, Juwariya Thakur, Zahra Coatwala, Arhana Mehta) bt Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) 0

B.D. Somani Int. (Cuffe Parade) 7 (Shatakkshi Goel 7) bt St. Catherine of Siena (Bandra) 0

LR & SM Vissanji (Andheri) 1 (Keira Gonsalves) drew with Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) 1 (Aadya Shrivastava)

The J.B. Petit H.S. (Fort) 1 (Tyra Contractor) bt Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0

Green Acres (Chembur) 1 (Parineeti Patil) bt Carmel of St. Joseph (Malad) 0

Boys U-12 3rd Division Semifinals – MSSA Ground

Hill Spring (Tardeo) 1 (Jinoy Burad) bt St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) 0

P.G. Garodia (Ghatkopar) 0 drew with Jankidevi Public School (Andheri) 0

P.G. Garodia won 4-3 on penalties

Penalty Scorers (P.G. Garodia): Mahir Doshi, Mitansh Jain, Harshiv Desai, Hridaan Madane

Penalty Scorers (Jankidevi): Atif Shaikh, Yusuf Shaikh, Zidan Shaikh.