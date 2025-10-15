Six Kings Slam 2025: Check Out Prize Money, Tournament Format, Live Streaming Details And Much More

Image: Carlos Alcaraz/Novak Djokovic/Jannik Sinner/X

The Six Kings Slam 2025 is set to be one of the grandest tennis spectacles of the year, combining world-class talent, luxury, and record-breaking prize money. Scheduled from October 15 to 18, 2025, the high-profile invitational event will take place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the ongoing Riyadh Season. Known for its star power and global reach, the tournament will feature six of the sport’s biggest names: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tournament Format

The tournament follows a compact knockout format, with top seeds Alcaraz and Djokovic receiving byes into the semifinals. The remaining four players will compete in the quarterfinals, with the winners advancing to the next round. There will be a rest day on October 17, followed by the grand final on October 18, promising an action-packed week of elite tennis in the Saudi capital. The Six Kings Slam continues to attract immense attention due to its lucrative rewards and high entertainment value.

Prize Money

One of the most talked-about aspects of this year’s edition is its record-breaking prize money. Each participating player will receive a guaranteed USD 1.5 million simply for taking part. The champion, however, will walk away with a total of USD 6 million, which includes an additional USD 4.5 million winner’s bonus. This makes it the largest single prize purse in tennis history, surpassing even the top payouts at Grand Slam events. The unprecedented financial stakes underscore the event’s growing influence and its ability to attract top-tier talent despite being outside the ATP circuit.

Live Streaming Details

Adding to the global appeal, the Six Kings Slam 2025 will stream live exclusively on Netflix, marking the streaming giant’s latest foray into live sports broadcasting. The event will be available at no additional cost to Netflix subscribers worldwide, allowing fans across continents to witness the action without traditional paywalls. This move signals Netflix’s expanding ambitions in sports entertainment and is expected to introduce the event to a broader, younger audience through its global platform.

Beyond the competition, the Six Kings Slam represents a convergence of sport, showmanship, and strategy. For Saudi Arabia, it highlights the country’s growing investment in international sporting events under the Riyadh Season initiative. For tennis, it signifies a bold new chapter where entertainment value and star power drive innovation in how the sport is presented and consumed.

With a glittering cast of champions, a record-setting prize pool, and Netflix’s worldwide broadcast, the Six Kings Slam 2025 is more than an exhibition, it’s a statement event that blends prestige, technology, and sporting excellence on one of the grandest stages in modern tennis.