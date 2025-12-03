Sportvot x FPJ: Guwahati Premier Football League Delivers Thrilling Matches

The Guwahati Premier Football League, being held from 2nd to 21st December 2025 in Assam, continued its exciting run with two competitive matches showcasing strong performances and balanced gameplay.

Match 1 Report In a thrilling contest, North East Frontier Railway SA and Assam Police played out a 3–3 draw. Both teams shared equal possession at 50% each, reflecting the balanced nature of the match. NEFRSA recorded 4 shots with 3 on target, while Assam Police managed 3 shots—all 3 on target. The game remained extremely fair, with no yellow or red cards issued and minimal fouls (0 for NEFRSA and 1 for Assam Police). Both sides also maintained discipline in positioning, finishing with zero offsides and no corners awarded throughout the match.

Match 2 North East United FC defeated FC Green Valley 2–0 in the second match of the day. FC Green Valley held 55% possession but struggled in the attacking third, registering 5 shots with only 1 on target. North East United, despite 45% possession, were more clinical with 6 shots and 3 on target, converting their chances effectively. The match saw clean play from both sides with no cards issued. Offside calls remained at zero for both teams, while corners favoured North East United (5) against FC Green Valley’s 4.

Man of the Match the Man of the Match honour was awarded to Souvik Kar from North East Frontier Railway for his outstanding performance and contribution in the opening match.