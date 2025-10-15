 'Let's Go With...': Jannik Sinner Reveals Which Hollywood Actor He Would Want To Play Him In A Movie Ahead Of Six Kings Slam; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:16 PM IST
Image: Jannik Sinner/Instagram

Ahead of the much-anticipated Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, tennis star Jannik Sinner gave fans a glimpse of his lighter side during a pre-event interaction. When asked a fun question, “Which Hollywood actor would play you in a movie if there’s a movie about you?” The Italian sensation responded with a cheerful grin, “Let’s go with Will Smith. Why not?”

The answer sparked laughter among fans and reporters alike, showcasing Sinner’s playful personality and sense of humour. Known for his calm composure and focus on the court, Sinner rarely reveals his offbeat side, but this candid response proved that the young champion enjoys keeping things lighthearted off-court too.

Sinner, who has arrived in Riyadh as the defending champion of the Six Kings Slam, is among the star attractions of this year’s lineup that features some of the biggest names in tennis. His arrival in the Saudi capital was met with great enthusiasm, with fans flooding the airport to welcome him.

As he prepares to defend his crown, Sinner’s confidence and charm continue to win over fans worldwide, both for his exceptional skills with the racquet and his charismatic presence off the court. Whether or not Will Smith ever gets to play him in a biopic, one thing is certain: Jannik Sinner is already living a story worth watching.

Six Kings Slam: Jannik Sinner Returns To Riyadh As Defending Champion, Fans Give Rousing Reception For The Italian Star; Watch Video

Italian tennis sensation Jannik Sinner received a hero’s welcome as he arrived in Riyadh for the much-anticipated Six Kings Slam. The defending champion was greeted by a sea of enthusiastic fans at the airport, many of whom were chanting Sinner's name as he made his way through the terminal.

Sinner, who lifted the Six Kings Slam title last year after a string of commanding performances, looked calm and focused upon his arrival. Dressed casually and smiling warmly, the world-class star took a moment to acknowledge the crowd, signing autographs and posing for pictures before heading to his hotel.

His presence in Riyadh has sparked immense excitement among tennis fans in Saudi Arabia, who view Sinner as one of the sport’s most promising young champions. Known for his composure, powerful baseline game, and relentless drive, the Italian ace is expected to once again be a major contender for the title.

With the tournament drawing some of the biggest names in tennis, Sinner’s return as the reigning champion adds an extra layer of anticipation to the event. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see whether he can replicate his winning form and defend his crown against a strong field of rivals.

As the Six Kings Slam gets underway, all eyes will be on Sinner, not just as a defending champion, but as a player who continues to redefine the future of modern tennis.

