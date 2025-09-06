Spin Around! Jannik Sinner Adds Flair To Firepower By Spinning Racquet On His Finger During US Open 2025 Semifinal; Video 

Image: US Open/X

Jannik Sinner displayed not only his tennis brilliance but also a touch of flair during his semifinal match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. In a light-hearted moment that caught the attention of fans and cameras alike, Sinner was seen spinning his tennis racquet round and round on his finger during a brief break in play.

The moment came during a tense four-set battle in which Sinner outplayed the Canadian with a composed and clinical performance. Despite dropping a set, the Italian kept his cool and maintained control of the match for most of the evening. The racquet-spinning gesture, though seemingly casual, revealed just how relaxed and confident Sinner felt even in the heat of a Grand Slam semifinal.

Sinner eventually sealed the win 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, earning his spot in the final where he will take on Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz. The two young stars have already built an exciting rivalry on the tour, and this final is expected to be a blockbuster clash between two of the most explosive players in the game today.

With this victory, Sinner has now reached yet another career milestone, and as he prepares to face Alcaraz, tennis fans around the world are eagerly waiting to see what kind of magic both players will bring to the final.

Phenomenal! Novak Djokovic Stuns Crowd After Saving Break Point With Epic 25-Shot Rally During US Open 2025 Match; Video

Novak Djokovic delivered a breathtaking moment of brilliance during the first set of his US Open 2025 quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz. Facing a critical break point in the 1st set, the 24-time Grand Slam champion came out on top of a grueling 25-shot rally that ended with a perfectly placed overhead winner and a roaring standing ovation from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd.

With Fritz applying pressure and looking to break Djokovic’s serve, the two engaged in an intense baseline exchange that showcased incredible shot-making, endurance, and mental strength. Djokovic, known for his defensive mastery, absorbed everything Fritz threw at him, patiently constructing the rally until he found the opening to strike.

The moment Djokovic won the point, he pumped his fist with trademark intensity as the crowd leapt to its feet, applauding the extraordinary display of tennis. The rally not only saved a crucial break point but also shifted the momentum squarely in Djokovic’s favor.

It was a vintage Djokovic moment, a reminder of his ability to rise under pressure, outlast opponents in long rallies, and ignite a crowd with sheer grit and genius. He went on to win the first set and eventually the match in four sets, advancing to yet another US Open semifinal. But it was that epic 25-shot rally, capped with a standing ovation, that will be remembered as one of the signature moments of the tournament.