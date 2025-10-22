'Heartbreaking': Indian YouTuber Samay Raina Reacts To Daniel Naroditsky's Sudden Demise

Samay Raina and Daniel Naroditsky. | (Credits: Instagram/X)

Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina has posted an Instagram story in the memory of Chess player Daniel Naroditsky's demise. Raina's Instagram story read as 'Heartbreaking' as the American Chess player died aged 29 as the Charlotte Chess Center released a statement on the same but no cause for the death was mentioned.

One of the most passionate players in the world of Chess, Naroditsky gained popularity for his YouTube channel, which has tutorials and has inspired several to take up the sport. His YouTube channel had a staggering 500,000 subscriber base. According to reports, the late chess player's net worth amounts to between $500,000 and $1 million.

Samay Raina, who also plays the sport on Chess.com and possesses a rating of 1621 for rapid Chess as of December 6, 2024, posted the below story:

Samay Raina's Instagram story. | (Credits: Instagram)

International Chess Federation President Arkady Dvorkovic announces the establishment of special prize in Chess in Daniel Naroditsky's demise

Meanwhile, FIDE President Daniel Naroditsky equally expressed his grief at Naroditsky demise. FIDE will establish a prize in Naroditsky's memory as Dvorkovic expressed his commiserations, claiming that the American Chess Grandmaster was not only an ambassador of the game but also a kind and compassionate person. Taking to Facebook, he wrote:

"Terrible, tragic news - still I cannot believe what we all know from yesterday. I was checking with the other GMs for some time and I simply could not stand it. Danya (and for all of us, in our hearts, he will always remain Danya) was not only a brilliant chess Grandmaster but also a tireless ambassador for Chess and above all - a kind, compassionate and good person. We will always remember him. FIDE will establish a special prize in memory of Grandmaster Naroditsky and his contribution to the world of Chess."

The likes of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Vishwanathan Anand also paid tributes to the late Chess player.