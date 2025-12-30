Giles Shield 2025-26: Rizvi Springfield High School Outplays Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School

Rizvi's Abdullah Khatri bagged the Man of the Match, as he picked 10 wickets in the Giles Shield Super Eight match. |

Rizvi Springfield High School defeated Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School by an innings and 70 runs in the second round of Super Eight match of the 124th Giles Shield U-14 Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Cricket Tournament at Karnatak CC on Tuesday. On the second and last day of the match started Rizvi having the upper hand, making 215 all out in 68 overs. Varsheet Kanhurkar made 79 runs while Sujal Khot scored 54 runs. Anuj Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 5 for 59) in 18 overs. Batting during their second innings, Anjuman faltered yet again, getting all out for just 72 in 36.3 overs. Abdullah Khatri bagged the Man of the Match, as he picked another four-fer, (4-29) in his 18 overs spell. He grabbed 10 wickets in total during the entire game.

On day 1, winning the toss and electing to bat first, Anjuman collapsed to 73 all out in 33.5 overs. Umar Khute top scored with 27 runs. Left arm spin twins did the trick for Rizvi with Abdullah Khatri picking a six-wicket haul, (6-23) in 13 overs while Avnish Sawant snapped up (4-26) in 12. 5 overs. Rizvi finished the first day with 191-4 in 56 overs.

The match between Swami Vivekanand International Borivali and Dnyandeep Seva Mandal at National CC Cross Maidan was drawn. Dnyandeep took first innings lead. Resuming day 2, Dnyandeep Deva Mandal scored 299-8 declared in 78 overs. Anuj Chaudhary (52), Lavish Singh (50), Atharv Kalel (51 not out) scored half centuries while Sivam Singh contributed 49 runs. Medium pacer Sanchit Gawade snapped up two wickets, while off spinner Divyam Lodha also took two wickets. Batting again during their second innings, the Swami Vivekanand team declared at 240-3 in 57 overs. Kartik Chhajer starred with the bat, slamming 116 not out in 174 deliveries, including 19 fours while Shauryakant Upadhyay made 58.

Earlier, batting first, Swami Vivekanand notched up 137 all out in 38.3 overs with Harsh Pandhare making 36 runs. Right arm medium pacer Atul Choudhary snapped up a fifer, (5-40) in 13.3 overs including four maidens, winning the Man of the Match for his good show with the ball. In reply, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal ended day 1 with 188-3 in 45 overs.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Right arm medium pacer Atul Choudhary snapped up a fifer to win the Man of the Match award in Giles Shield Super Eight match. |

IES VN Sule Guruji English High School got the honours against Little Stars English High School at DPC, Matunga on the basis of first innings lead. Little Stars continued to bat making 289 all out in 70.3 overs. Akshat Joshi scored a great 161 runs in 146 balls, 21 fours and 4 sixes. Vivek Yadav picked 4 wickets. Following on, Little Stars ended last day with 104-1 in 24 overs as Akshat Joshi yet again scored a half ton, 50 not out.

Electing to bat first, the IES outfit batted extremely well to declare at 449-7 in 73.2 overs. Opening batter and Man of the Match-Swarn Katkar slammed a 149 in 204 balls, with 17 fours and two sixes. Gaurik Nandanwar also made 115 runs, including 15 fours and 3 sixes. Swarn and Gaurik stitched a 226 runs partnership for the second wicket in 235 balls. Ending day 1 at stumps, Little Stars made 28-1 in 10 overs to end the match in a draw.

The match between Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School and RR Education Trust ended in a draw at Dilip Vengsarkar Academy Mahul. Parle Tilak took first innings lead. Resuming their batting show on day 2, Parle Tilak declared at 327-9 in in 97.5 overs. Swaroop Raut slammed 135 in 245 balls, 16 fours thus winning the Man of the Match award.

In reply, RR Education Trust were all out for a paltry 121 in 57.2 overs. Arnav Jagtap top scored with 47 runs. Left arm spinner Devraj Kamthe picked a seven-wicket haul, (7-26) in 24.2 overs. With a follow on enforced, RR Education ended the day with 46-1 in 26 overs.

Batting first, Parle Tilak notched up 289-8 in 87 overs. Swaroop Raut top scored with a brilliant 127 not out in 217 balls, 16 fours. Atharva Parab also contributed 51 runs. Shlok Singh and Teerth Upase picked 3 wickets each.

Brief Scores -

Dilip Vengsarkar Group

Swami Vivekanand International SSC: 137 all out in 38.3 overs (Harsh Pandhare 36; Atul Choudhary 5/40) & 240-3d in 57 overs (Kartik Chhajar 116*, Shourya Upadhyaya 58, Harsh Pandhare 32) drew with Dnyandeep Seva Mandal: 299/8d in 78 overs (Anuj Choudhary 52, Lavish Singh 50, 1x6s, Atharva Kalel 51*, Shivam Singh 49)

Match Drawn Dnyandeep Seva Mandal takes first innings lead.

Parle Tilak English Medium School: 327-9d (Swaroop Raut 135, Atharva Parab 51, Devraj Kamthe 40*; Shlok Singh 3/56, Teerth Upase 3/60) drew with RR Educational Trust: 121 all out in 57.2 overs (Arnav Jagtap 47, Devraj Kamthe 7-26 & 46-1 f/o in 26 overs.

Match Drawn Parle Tilak English School takes first innings lead.

Sandeep Patil Group

Anjuman I-Islam Allana English: 73 all out 33.5 overs (Abdullah Khatri 6/23, Avnish Sawant 4/26) & 72 all out (Abdullah Khatri 4/29, Avnish Sawant 3/19, Siddhant Desai 3/24) lost to Rizvi Springfield SSC: 215 all out in 61 overs (Varsheet Kanhurkar 79, Sujal Khot 54; Anuj Singh 5/59) by an innings & 70 runs.

Match won by Rizvi Springfield SSC.

VN Sule Guruji English School: 449/7d in 73.2 overs (Swarn Katkar 149, Gaurik Nandanwar 115, Aaradhya Kadam 63, Devang Koli 43; Karan Kamble 3/127) drew with Little Star English High School: 289 all out in 70.3 overs (Akshat Joshi 161, Shourya Gharat 36, Aditya Yadav 30; Vivek Yadav 4/85, Jay Mhatre 3/49, Swarn Katkar 3/55) & 104/1 in 24 overs (Akshat Joshi 50*, Aditya Yadav 33).

Match Drawn VN Sule Guruji English School takes first innings lead.