 WPL 2026 Hit By Late Withdrawals As Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland Pull Out
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Just 10 days before the start of its fourth edition, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals have suffered a setback with experienced Australian all-rounders Ellyse Perry and Annabel Sutherland withdrawing from the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026.

Both have cited personal reasons for pulling out of the WPL, which begins on January 9.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have named Sayali Satghare as a replacement for Perry. Satghare, who represents Mumbai at the domestic level and has been part of the Gujarat Giants squad earlier, will join RCB at her reserve price of INR 30 lakh.

Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals have named fellow Aussie Alana King as a replacement for Sutherland. The Australian leg-spinner, who represented UP Warriorz in the previous season, has featured in 27 T20Is and picked up 27 wickets. King will join DC at a reserve price of INR 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, left-arm medium pacer Tara Norris has been selected for the USA national team for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to be held in Nepal from January 18 to February 1, 2026. As a result, she will be unavailable for the Women’s Premier League 2026.

UP Warriorz have named uncapped Australian all-rounder Charli Knott as her replacement. Knott has been signed at a reserve price of INR 10 lakh.

article-image

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League will be played from January 9 to February 5, 2026, with the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara as the two venues. The opening match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, while Vadodara will host the final on February 5.

Two-time winners Mumbai Indians Women will take on 2024 champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 1 of the fourth edition at the DY Patil Stadium.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

