 Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025: Virat Kohli To Play One More Match For Delhi Ahead Of IND Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026
India vs New Zealand first ODI will be played on January 11 at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium (BCA) in Gujarat. Virat Kohli has played two games for Delhi in the current edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Virat Kohli To Play One More Match For Delhi Ahead Of IND Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026 | X

New Delhi, December 30: Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli will play another game for his Delhi team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 tournament ahead of the upcoming India vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026. Delhi will be playing against the Railways on January 6, 2026 in Bengaluru and Virat Kohli will be in the squad, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley told PTI.

India vs New Zealand first ODI will be played on January 11 at Baroda Cricket Association Stadium (BCA) in Gujarat. Virat Kohli has played two games for Delhi in the current edition of Vijay Hazare Trophy. He scored a century in the opening game for Delhi against Andhra Pradesh and received Player of the Match.

He also played a match-winning knock against Gujarat and scored a half-century for which he also received Player of the Match. The domestic tournament serves as a practice opportunity for senior Indian players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India will be playing three ODIs against New Zealand on January 11, 14 and 18. The Indian squad for the ODI series has not been announced yet. There are reports that the squad will be announced on January 3 or 4. However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are most likely to be a part of Team India for the series against the Kiwis.

article-image

Virat Kohli is playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a gap of 16 years. He also became the fastest Indian cricketer to reach 16,000 runs in men's List A cricket. He achieved the milestone in 330 innings surpassing Sachin Tendulkar who achieved the feat in 391 innings. Virat Kohli reached the milestone while playing the opening game against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru.

