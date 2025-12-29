Why Are Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Not Playing Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches?

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were not in action as their respective domestic sides took the field for their third match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Fans went to several lengths to watch the two Indian stalwarts in action in the first two games. However following the second game, the duo travelled to their respective homes ending their stint with their state sides.

Rohit played against Sikkim and Uttarakhand, scoring 155 and a duck. Kohli hit a century himself against Andhra Pradesh, followed by a brisk 77 vs Gujarat. On Monday however, Mumbai and Delhi's line ups did not feature two of India's greatest batters.

Rohit and Virat had only signed up to play two games of the tournament. The BCCI had made mandatory for all players to feature in at least two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy during the break.

With the first two games done, Rohit and Virat are in compliance and have opted out against rest of the matches. It was Rohit Sharma's first appearance in the tournament since 2018, while Kohli's last appearance came way back in 2010.

While Rohit Sharma has signaled his domestic season has come to a close, Virat Kohli is expected to play one more game for Delhi. As per Cricbuzz, Kohli has made himself available for the January 6 clash in Alur. The match against Railways will be 5 days before the first IND vs NZ ODI. Incidentally, the 37-year-old's last First-Class game also came against Railways.