'Opportunity Aayega, Wait Kar..': Vishal Jayswal To RCB? Gujarat Star Reveals Virat Kohli Advice After Vijay Hazare Trophy Encounter

Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal has achieved overnight stardom with a fine performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-arm spinner picked up a 4-wicket haul in the game against Delhi, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. Jayswal deceived the star India batter with a sharp turn in a rare stumping dismissal for the World No.2 batter.

After the game, Kohli met with the Gujarat bowler, clicking pictures and signing the match ball for him. The 37-year-old sat him and down spoke to him on length in the dressing room, giving the youngster advice.

“Achha ball daalta hai. Hard work karta rah. Opportunity aayega, wait kar and mehnat kar [You bowl really well. Keep working hard. Your opportunity will come — be patient and keep putting in the effort],” Virat told Jayswal, as revealed by the spinner to TOI.

In the interview, Jayswal revealed that while he was nervous, Kohli spotted him and invited him to the dressing room. The left-arm spinner said Virat made him comfortable before signing the match ball and gave him sound advice. Kohli scored a fluent 77 on a two paced wicket before Vishal Jayswal got the better of him.

While Gujarat lost the match by seven runs, Vishal Jayswal emerged as the standout performer. He finished with impressive figures of 4/42 from his 10 overs. Among his wickets, the most notable was that of Virat Kohli. Jayswal also dismissed Delhi opener Arpit Rana and Nitish Rana and captain Rishabh Pant for 70.

Jayswal to RCB?

Jayswal is not signed up by any IPL franchise but franchises will keep a key eye on him. RCB themselves could be among the interested parties given the uncertainty around Yash Dayal. Jayswal, should he continue his exploits could be on the radar as an injury replacement should an opportunity arise.