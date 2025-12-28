 'Opportunity Aayega, Wait Kar..': Vishal Jayswal To RCB? Gujarat Star Reveals Virat Kohli Advice After Vijay Hazare Trophy Encounter
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Opportunity Aayega, Wait Kar..': Vishal Jayswal To RCB? Gujarat Star Reveals Virat Kohli Advice After Vijay Hazare Trophy Encounter

'Opportunity Aayega, Wait Kar..': Vishal Jayswal To RCB? Gujarat Star Reveals Virat Kohli Advice After Vijay Hazare Trophy Encounter

Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal became an overnight sensation after claiming the prized scalp of Virat Kohli in the clash against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-arm spinner picked up a 4-wicket haul, including the likes of Nitish Rana and Rishabh Pant. Kohli latter signed a match ball for the spinner, advising him to keep working hard and wait for his opportunity.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image

Gujarat's Vishal Jayswal has achieved overnight stardom with a fine performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The left-arm spinner picked up a 4-wicket haul in the game against Delhi, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. Jayswal deceived the star India batter with a sharp turn in a rare stumping dismissal for the World No.2 batter.

After the game, Kohli met with the Gujarat bowler, clicking pictures and signing the match ball for him. The 37-year-old sat him and down spoke to him on length in the dressing room, giving the youngster advice.

“Achha ball daalta hai. Hard work karta rah. Opportunity aayega, wait kar and mehnat kar [You bowl really well. Keep working hard. Your opportunity will come — be patient and keep putting in the effort],” Virat told Jayswal, as revealed by the spinner to TOI.

In the interview, Jayswal revealed that while he was nervous, Kohli spotted him and invited him to the dressing room. The left-arm spinner said Virat made him comfortable before signing the match ball and gave him sound advice. Kohli scored a fluent 77 on a two paced wicket before Vishal Jayswal got the better of him.

FPJ Shorts
'AAP Acting Like Event Management Company, Not A Government,' Says Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakha
'AAP Acting Like Event Management Company, Not A Government,' Says Punjab BJP Chief Sunil Jakha
Mumbai's Sikh Volunteers Travel To Flood-Hit Punjab To Support Farmers With Fertiliser, Fuel And Medical Aid After Crop Losses
Mumbai's Sikh Volunteers Travel To Flood-Hit Punjab To Support Farmers With Fertiliser, Fuel And Medical Aid After Crop Losses
NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
NLC Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
Koyta Gang Attack During Poll Period Leaves Youth Injured In Thane, One Accused Arrested
Koyta Gang Attack During Poll Period Leaves Youth Injured In Thane, One Accused Arrested

While Gujarat lost the match by seven runs, Vishal Jayswal emerged as the standout performer. He finished with impressive figures of 4/42 from his 10 overs. Among his wickets, the most notable was that of Virat Kohli. Jayswal also dismissed Delhi opener Arpit Rana and Nitish Rana and captain Rishabh Pant for 70.

Read Also
'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who...
article-image

Jayswal to RCB?

Jayswal is not signed up by any IPL franchise but franchises will keep a key eye on him. RCB themselves could be among the interested parties given the uncertainty around Yash Dayal. Jayswal, should he continue his exploits could be on the radar as an injury replacement should an opportunity arise.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Opportunity Aayega, Wait Kar..': Vishal Jayswal To RCB? Gujarat Star Reveals Virat Kohli Advice...

'Opportunity Aayega, Wait Kar..': Vishal Jayswal To RCB? Gujarat Star Reveals Virat Kohli Advice...

Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan...

Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan...

'Factually Incorrect..': BCCI Secretary Shuts Down Gautam Gambhir Exit Rumours, Denies VVS Laxman...

'Factually Incorrect..': BCCI Secretary Shuts Down Gautam Gambhir Exit Rumours, Denies VVS Laxman...

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? India-Born Australian Slams 6,6,6,4 In BBL 2025; Video

Former Fast Bowler Brett Lee Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame

Former Fast Bowler Brett Lee Inducted Into Australian Cricket Hall Of Fame