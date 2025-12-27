'Grateful For Moments Like This..': Virat Kohli Clicks Picture, Signs Match Ball For Bowler Who Dismissed Him In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Gujarat's left-arm spinner Vishal Jayswal got a signed match ball from the star India batter Virat Kohli after the Delhi vs Gujarat Vijay Hazare Trophy clash on Friday. Jayswal had Kohli stumped in the 22nd over for a fluent 77 off 61 balls. After the game, Kohli met with the Gujarat bowler, clicking pictures and signing the match ball for him.

After the match, Jayswal shared photos with Virat Kohli and the signed match ball. "From watching him on TV to sharing the field. Grateful for moments like these," Jayswal wrote the caption of the post.

In another Instagram post, Jayswal shared a video of him dismissing Kohli. He shared a heartfelt note and said that it was a moment he would cherish in his career forever.

"From watching him dominate world cricket to sharing the same field and taking his wicket is a moment I never imagined would turn into reality. Getting the wicket of Virat Bhai is something I’ll cherish forever. Just grateful for the opportunity, the journey, and everything this beautiful game has given me," he wrote on Instagram.

While Gujarat lost the match by seven runs, Vishal Jayswal emerged as the standout performer. He finished with impressive figures of 4/42 from his 10 overs. Among his wickets, the most notable was that of Virat Kohli. Jayswal also dismissed Delhi opener Arpit Rana and Nitish Rana and captain Rishabh Pant for 70.

However, his efforts went in vain as Delhi secured a narrow seven-run victory. Sent in to bat first, Delhi posted a competitive total of 254/9 in their 50 overs, anchored by Virat Kohli's 77 and Rishabh Pant's 70, while Jayaswal's four-fer kept Delhi's total within reach. Gujarat batters got starts but could not convert it to a big score and guide their team to victory.