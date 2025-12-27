124th Giles Shield Dream Sports Cricket Tournament: Little Stars Shine Bright As 8 Teams Enter Elite Round |

Mumbai: The Little Stars team won their contest by six wickets against VK Krishna Menon Academy, Borivali, to advance to the elite stage of the 124th Giles Shield Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Cricket Tournament at BMC Shivaji Park on Friday.

Details

Little Stars are placed in Sandip Patil Group, which also includes Rizvi Springfield High School, SSC Khar, Anjuman I-Islam English, and IES VN Sule Guruji. A total of eight teams will be at the elite stage, with Swami Vivekanand International School SSC, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal, Parle Tilak English, and RR Educational Trust Mulund placed in Dilip Vengsarkar Group. The two-day first round elite match begins on Monday.

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, VK Krishna Menon posted 196 all out in 43.5 overs. Christiano Buthello scored 46 runs while Arwin Ambati top-scored with 58 runs. Leg spinner Akshat Joshi snapped up a five-wicket haul (5-63) in 17 overs, including three maidens.

In reply, the Little Stars outfit chased down their total comfortably, making 197-4 in 41 overs. Right-handed batter, Akshat Joshi, this time was the star with the bat, with 98 not out, thus winning the Man of the Match award for his brilliant all-round show on the field. Aditya Yadav also contributed 41 runs. Ridit Poojary picked up two wickets.

Rizvi defeated Modern English School by 29 runs at Sundar CC Cross Maidan on Friday. Batting first, Rizvi Springfield notched up 163 all out in 45 overs. Varsheeth Kanhurkar top-scored with 73 runs. Medium pacer Krish Patil was the pick of the bowlers, grabbing a fifer (5-60) in 14 overs.

Coming out to chase down their total, the Modern English team tried hard, but fell short…making 134 all out in 40.2 overs. Aryan Kamble made 48 runs. Left-arm spinner Abdullah Khatri bowled extremely well, picking (6-47) in 20.2 overs, including four maidens, and won the Man of the Match.

Swami Vivekanand International School, SSC Gorai, thrashed National English High School, Virar Vs by 155 runs at LIC Cross Maidan. Winning the toss and batting first, Swami Vivekanand scored 232 all out in 45 overs. Kartik Chhajer made 53 runs, and Rudra Surve also scored 37 runs. Ashish Khedekar picked (6-78) in 18 overs.

In reply, National English High School only made 77-9 in 25.3 overs. Divyam Lodha picked five wickets (5-33) in 12.3 overs, winning the Man of the Match.

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium School notched a 38-run win over High School Sanpada Vivekanand Sankul at Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana Kandivali. Parle Tilak notched up a brilliant 231 all out in their allotted 45 overs. Devesh Madnani-71 runs also won the Man of the Match, and captain Atharva Parab made 58 not out.

Kaushal Mhatre, Gauransh Singla, and Swaraj Gowari all picked one wicket each. On the other hand, High School Sanpada were all out for 193 in 39 overs. Aadarsh Singh-66 runs. Devraj Kamthe picked 3 wickets.