Journey To Lord's 2027 Gets Tough As India Slip Below Pakistan In Latest ICC World Test Championship Points Table | X @KSandee94241601

Mumbai, December 27: India's road to the ICC World Test Championship Finals at Lord's in 2027 has become more challenging after the team slipped below Pakistan cricket team in the latest WTC 2025-27 points table. With just nine test matches left in the current cycle, India now faces a must-win situation to stay in the contention to finish in top two.

What India Need To Qualify for the WTC Final

India must win at least seven of their remaining nine Tests to have a strong chance of reaching the final at Lord's. Anything less could end their hopes for a second straight cycle.

A Tough Road Ahead for Team India

The upcoming schedule will test India across very different conditions:

Sri Lanka (Away - 2 Tests, August 2026):

India have not played a Test series in Sri Lanka for the past nine years, making this tour tricky. The conditions here are familiar but demanding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

New Zealand (Away - 2 Tests, October 2026):

The conditions in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) favour fast bowlers as the pitches are mostly green. India have always struggled in New Zealand which makes the tour even more crucial for the Men in Blue.

Australia (Home – 5 Tests, Feb–Mar 2027):

Rohit Sharma recently agreed that playing in Australia is tough, if you don't believe it you ask England as England is struggling in the ongoing Ashes Test Series 2025-26.

Team India's cycle ends with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the series will turn into a decisive and winner takes it all series for a place at Lord's.

Key Performers, but Consistency Missing

Shubman Gill has been India's top batter in this WTC cycle with 950 runs, while Mohammed Siraj leads the bowling attack with 39 wickets. Despite these individual performances, India have struggled to deliver consistent team results.

The Clear Qualification Formula

For India to reach the WTC Final 2027 at Lord's, several things must fall into place:

A clean sweep: Win 2–0 in Sri Lanka

Damage control: At least a 1–1 draw in New Zealand

Strong finish: Win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 4–0 or 4–1

It is believed that anything less than six wins and two draws from the remaining nine Tests will almost certainly knock India out of the race.

With pressure mounting and little room for error, India's journey to Lord's 2027 now depends on delivering results in every series that lies ahead.

WTC Points Table

The ICC World Test Championship points table has seen a reshuffle after England’s win over Australia in the fourth Ashes Test. Australia continue to lead the standings.

Australia: 85.71

New Zealand: 77.78

South Africa: 75.00

Sri Lanka: 66.67

Pakistan: 50.00

India: 48.15

England: 35.19

Bangladesh: 16.67

West Indies: 4.17