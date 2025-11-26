'Who Is Responsible?’: Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Takes Dig At Gautam Gambhir As Team India Near Another Home Test Series Whitewash

Image: Vikas Kohli/Instagram/BCCI/X

As Team India stares at a second home Test series whitewash in 12 months, Vikas Kohli, brother of former captain Virat Kohli, launched a scathing attack on head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee, blaming them for India’s steep decline in Test cricket. His fiery comments on Threads, later deleted, came just as India lost two quick wickets in their daunting 549-run chase on Day 4 in Guwahati.

Vikas, contrasting the current struggles with that golden era, lamented India’s fall from being world-beaters to a team now struggling even in home conditions. He also took a subtle swipe at the BCCI, blaming “unnecessary” meddling and disruptive changes to a once-settled side.

"There was a time that we played to win even in overseas conditions.... Now we are playing to save the match....even in india.. This is what happens when u try to boss around and change things unnecessary which were not broken....," Vikas wrote in the now-deleted Threads post.

Vikas Kohli tears into Gautam Gambhir

In another post that quickly went viral, Vikas hit out again, claiming that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not voluntarily retire from Test cricket but were removed. He went on to contrast India’s team-building approach with that of South Africa’s, accusing the Indian think tank of abandoning traditional Test principles. According to Vikas, the Proteas maintained a balanced, specialist-driven lineup, while India overloaded the side with all-rounders and made bizarre tactical calls like promoting Washington Sundar to No. 3.

"So lets break it down: Team India strategy: remove senior experienced players. Remove proper 3/4/5 batmen. Play bowler at no 3. Use all allrounders…….

SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGY: Play proper test match team: Specialist openers, Specialist no 3/4/5/6 batters, Specialist spinners, Specialist fast bowlers and maybe 1 all rounder …

Though I really want team India to win but questions needs to be asked now… WHO IS RESPONSIBLE??" he posted.

India's performance under Gautam Gambhir in Test

Since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach in July last year, India’s Test fortunes have nosedived. After an encouraging start with a win over Bangladesh in September, India lost a home series to New Zealand and then surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia. Those consecutive setbacks ended India’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final in the 2023–25 cycle.

The retirements of Kohli, Rohit, and Ravichandran Ashwin forced a period of transition, though India managed a 2–2 draw in England under Shubman Gill. A home win against West Indies briefly suggested stability was returning, but the ongoing mauling by South Africa has reignited doubts about the team’s direction and leadership.