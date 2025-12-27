Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy: Psychic Star Faces Fierce Challenge From Odysseu & Evaldo | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Back among the winners after landing the A C Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3), Psychic Star looks the one to beat in the Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr.3), the feature event of the special Mumbai race day to be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

A model of consistency, the talented filly has built an enviable record in a short span of time. From her last 13 appearances, Psychic Star has registered six victories and finished in the frame on four other occasions, missing out on a podium placing only three times. Such reliability at this level underlines her class and makes her a strong favourite as she steps out once again over the sharp six-furlong trip.

However, the contest is unlikely to be a straightforward one. Odysseu and Evaldo, both proven performers with the ability to strike on their day, are expected to mount a serious challenge and ensure that Psychic Star is tested all the way to the wire. With pace likely to play a key role, the race promises a keenly contested finish worthy of its Graded status.

First race: 1.30 pm

Selections

1. The P A d'Avoine Trophy: 1 (1), 2. (5), 3. (6)

2. The Topspin Plate: 1 (4), 2. (6), 3. (8)

3. The Karl Umrigar Salver: 1 (6), 2. (1), 3. (3)

4. The Lt. Col. Govind Singh (VRC) Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (6)

5. The Dr I C Nagree Trophy: 1 (4), 2. (1), 3. (2)

6. The Maharaja Jiwajirao Scindia Trophy (Gr.3): 1. Psychic Star (1) 2. Odysseu (2) 3. Evaldo (4)

7. The D W Reid Plate: 1 (1), 2. (4), 3. (6)

8. The Ram Zodge Plate: 1 (1), 2. (3), 3. (6)