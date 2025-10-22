Video: Frank Lampard & John Musinho After Their Verbal Altercation During EFL Match

Frank Lampard and John Musinho were involved in a verbal altercation. | (Credits: X)

English Football League Championship (EFL) Club Coventry manager Frank Lampard and his Portsmouth counterpart John Mousinho were seen having a fiery exchange at the touchline during the EFL Championship match at the Fratton Park. In a video surfaced on social media, the two had to be separated to prevent the situation from escalating.

The ugly stand-off, which almost resulted in a physical violence, seemed to have sparked after Mousinho protested against a decision of the fourth umpire. Moments later, Lampard got involved and told his Portsmouth counterpart to return to his technical area. The argument erupted following that as tempers flared, with both pointing fingers at one another.

It is incidentally not the first time that Mousinho has been involved in a verbal confrontation. He had also clashed with Southampton boss Will still this season.

Brandon Thomas-Asante scores both goals for Coventry

The close bout between Conventry and Portsmouth at the Fratton Park ended in a 2-1 win for the former as Brandon Thomas-Asante netted both goals for their side. Makenzie Kirk struck the only goal for Portsmouth and it came only during the extra time allowed after the full time.

As far as the points table of the tournament go, Portsmouth are languishing at the 15th spot in the points table with only three wins in 11 matches. They have lost four and four others have resulted in draws. Coventry, meanwhile, have won seven matches out of 11 and are yet to lose any, establishing themselves at the top of the table.