Team India's T20 Captain Suryakumar Yadav Seeks Sai Baba's Divine Blessings At Shirdi Ahead Of Australia Series; Video

Image: PTI/X

Indian T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav visited the sacred town of Shirdi to seek the blessings of Sai Baba ahead of India’s upcoming T20 series against Australia. The star batter, known for his calm demeanor and explosive batting style, was seen offering prayers at the Sai Baba Temple, where he spent time in devotion before leaving for the series.

Pictures and videos of Suryakumar’s visit quickly went viral on social media, with fans lauding his humility and spiritual faith. Many praised him for grounding himself in spirituality before a crucial international assignment, while others wished him success and good fortune for the upcoming matches.

Suryakumar, who will lead Team India in the T20 format, has been a pivotal figure in India’s recent white-ball campaigns. His visit to Shirdi reflects his belief in seeking divine guidance before stepping onto the field, a practice followed by several Indian cricketers over the years.

As India prepares to take on Australia in what promises to be an exciting T20 series, fans hope Suryakumar’s faith and form combine to guide the Men in Blue to victory. His serene visit to Shirdi has not only inspired fans but also set a tone of calm confidence ahead of the high-intensity contest down under.

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.