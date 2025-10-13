Suryakumar Yadav Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Wife Devisha, Seeks Spiritual Strength Ahead Of Australia Series; Video

Image: PTI/X

Team India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav sought spiritual strength ahead of the upcoming Australia tour by visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain with his wife Devisha Shetty. On Sunday, the couple performed ritualistic worship and participated in the 'Mahakal Aarti,' fully immersed in devotion. Wearing traditional attire, Surya bowed his head and took blessings for positive energy and strength before the T20 series in Australia starting later this month.

Suryakumar controversy at Asia Cup 2025

Surya, currently on a break after recently leading Team India to a historic Asia Cup 2025 victory, where India defeated Pakistan three times and secured the title after the 2024 T20 World Cup. After winning the first match against Pakistan, Surya dedicated the win to the Indian Army and the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

Team India's T20I skipper during the Asia Cup, also refused to shake hands with Pakistan captain Salman Agha during the toss and did not accept the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi after the final. The BCCI is preparing to raise these issues at the ICC meeting, with intentions to remove Mohsin Naqvi from his ACC and ICC positions.

India's T20I scheduled for Australia

India will play Australia in the five-match T20I series, which will take place from October 29, after the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue will feature the same squad they had during the Asia Cup 2025, except for one change. Hardik Pandya, the star all-rounder, was ruled out of the series with injury being the concern.

Schedule

1st T20I - October 29 (Manuka Oval)

2nd T20I - October 31 (MCG)

3rd T20I - November 2 (Bellerive Oval)

4th T20I - November 6 (Gold Coast Stadium)

5th T20I - November 8 (The Gabba)