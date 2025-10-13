Why Did Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal Receive Lifetime Ban?

Image: Arshad Nadeem/X

The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) has imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal, the longtime coach and mentor of Pakistan’s top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for violating the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association. The ban prevents Iqbal from participating in any athletics-related activities, including coaching and holding office at any level. The decision was announced on Sunday in Lahore following an inquiry triggered by unauthorised elections held by Iqbal, who also serves as the President of the Punjab Athletics Association, in August.

Why was Arshad Nadeem's coach banned for life

The timing of the ban appears linked to Iqbal’s recent response to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which had sought explanations for Nadeem’s poor performance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, as well as details about the expenses incurred during his training and travel. In his reply, Iqbal revealed that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation had distanced itself from Nadeem’s training activities over the past year. He also disclosed that he had to seek financial assistance from a friend to support Nadeem’s training in South Africa and rehabilitation after a calf muscle injury.

Iqbal’s candid revelation sparked controversy within the federation, which likely contributed to the inquiry committee recommending the ban just one day after his response was made public. This decision, effectively ending Salman Iqbal’s association with Pakistani athletics at all levels, raises concerns about the future of Nadeem’s training and development program.

Salman Iqbal has been instrumental in mentoring Arshad Nadeem, who rose to international prominence by winning Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games and other major athletics championships. The ban marks a significant development in the administration of athletics in Pakistan, affecting both coaching structures and athlete support systems.