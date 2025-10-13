 Why Did Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal Receive Lifetime Ban?
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWhy Did Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal Receive Lifetime Ban?

Why Did Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal Receive Lifetime Ban?

The ban prevents Iqbal from participating in any athletics-related activities, including coaching and holding office at any level.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Monday, October 13, 2025, 09:47 AM IST
article-image
Image: Arshad Nadeem/X

The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) has imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal, the longtime coach and mentor of Pakistan’s top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for violating the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association. The ban prevents Iqbal from participating in any athletics-related activities, including coaching and holding office at any level. The decision was announced on Sunday in Lahore following an inquiry triggered by unauthorised elections held by Iqbal, who also serves as the President of the Punjab Athletics Association, in August.

Read Also
'I Know I Let You Down': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Apologises To Fans After Finishing Below Neeraj...
article-image

Why was Arshad Nadeem's coach banned for life

The timing of the ban appears linked to Iqbal’s recent response to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), which had sought explanations for Nadeem’s poor performance at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, as well as details about the expenses incurred during his training and travel. In his reply, Iqbal revealed that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation had distanced itself from Nadeem’s training activities over the past year. He also disclosed that he had to seek financial assistance from a friend to support Nadeem’s training in South Africa and rehabilitation after a calf muscle injury.

Read Also
'Did Not Receive Plots': Pakistan's Olympic Javelin Champion Arshad Nadeem Calls Out Authorities...
article-image

Iqbal’s candid revelation sparked controversy within the federation, which likely contributed to the inquiry committee recommending the ban just one day after his response was made public. This decision, effectively ending Salman Iqbal’s association with Pakistani athletics at all levels, raises concerns about the future of Nadeem’s training and development program.

FPJ Shorts
Customs At Mumbai Airport Arrest Indian Passenger Travelling To Bangkok With 61 Rare Wild Animals Hidden Inside Luggage
Customs At Mumbai Airport Arrest Indian Passenger Travelling To Bangkok With 61 Rare Wild Animals Hidden Inside Luggage
Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset
Apple Pivots To Smart Glasses To Compete With Meta, Reportedly Deprioritises 'Vision Air' Headset
Ireland Education Roadshow 2025 Concludes In Mumbai With 21 Top Universities & Colleges Showcasing Undergrad, Postgrad, & PhD Programs
Ireland Education Roadshow 2025 Concludes In Mumbai With 21 Top Universities & Colleges Showcasing Undergrad, Postgrad, & PhD Programs
'365 Days Of Denial, Sorrow..': A Year After Baba Siddique’s Murder In Mumbai, Son Zeeshan Pays Emotional Tribute
'365 Days Of Denial, Sorrow..': A Year After Baba Siddique’s Murder In Mumbai, Son Zeeshan Pays Emotional Tribute

Salman Iqbal has been instrumental in mentoring Arshad Nadeem, who rose to international prominence by winning Olympic gold at the 2024 Paris Games and other major athletics championships. The ban marks a significant development in the administration of athletics in Pakistan, affecting both coaching structures and athlete support systems.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Why Did Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal Receive Lifetime Ban?

Why Did Pakistan Javelin Star Arshad Nadeem’s Coach Salman Iqbal Receive Lifetime Ban?

Suryakumar Yadav Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Wife Devisha, Seeks Spiritual Strength Ahead Of...

Suryakumar Yadav Visits Ujjain's Mahakal Temple With Wife Devisha, Seeks Spiritual Strength Ahead Of...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Picks Up Award Put Down On Floor By Shreyas Iyer, Places It On Table At 2025...

Watch: Rohit Sharma Picks Up Award Put Down On Floor By Shreyas Iyer, Places It On Table At 2025...

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over...

ICC Women's World Cup, IND W Vs AUS W: Alyssa Healy's Century Powers Australia To 3-Wicket Win Over...

Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W...

Phenomenal! Jemimah Rodrigues Roars In Delight As She Pulls Off Stunning Diving Catch During IND W...