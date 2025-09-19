'I Know I Let You Down': Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem Apologises To Fans After Finishing Below Neeraj Chopra At World Athletics Championship In Tokyo

Image: X

The World Athletics Championships javelin throw final in Tokyo on Thursday, September 18 ended on a disappointing note for Arshad Nadeem, who failed to even make the Top 5. Arshad Nadeem, the 2023 World silver medallist and Olympic champion for Pakistan, was one of the first throwers to leave the competition after a best effort of 82.75 meters in the fourth round finishing in 10th place.

Taking to X he posted a long note for fans while issuing an apology. He said," Dear Pakistanis, I want to thank each and every one of you for your unwavering support and love throughout the World Athletics Championships. Although I couldn't achieve the result I had hoped for in the final, I am proud to have represented our nation on the biggest stage. Your prayers, messages, and encouragement mean the world to me. I know I let you all down, but I promise to come back stronger and work even harder to make you proud."

"To be honest, I've been dealing with an injury since July 4th, which affected my preparation and fitness level. Despite this challenge, I gave it my all, and I appreciate the experience. Thank you for believing in me and supporting me on this journey. I will keep pushing myself to achieve greatness, not just for myself, but for our nation. "



Earlier this year, the Pakistani thrower won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, with a best throw of 86.40m.

How did Neeraj Chopra perform in Men's Javelin Throw final?

In the men's javelin throw final, defending champion Neeraj Chopra, who subsequently disclosed that he was experiencing back pain, had a terrible performance and finished in eighth place, his lowest result since his historic Olympic victory in Tokyo in 2021.

The outcome was unexpected even for Indian fans. Since winning the gold medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Chopra had consistently placed in the top two. He added a silver in 2022 and another gold in 2023 at the World Championships, and since then, he had either won or placed second in 24 straight international competitions.