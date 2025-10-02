 'Virat Kohli Is One Of...': Usain Bolt Visits Mumbai, Calls Cricket As The Biggest Thing; Video
The Jamaican icon seemed to be soaking in every moment of his visit to India.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 09:34 AM IST
Track legend Usain Bolt, a name forever etched in the history of athletics, made a rare public appearance as a spectator at the recent World Athletics Championships in Tokyo his first since retiring in 2017. Just weeks later, Indian fans were treated to an even rarer moment as the eight-time Olympic gold medallist touched down in Mumbai and spoke to media on Wednesday.

Usain Bolt on his time in India and love for cricket

The Jamaican icon seemed to be soaking in every moment of his India visit. Speaking to ANI he said, “It’s been good. Wonderful people. I’ve been really enjoying it,” Bolt said during a recent interaction. “The food has been great. I’ve had no problems. So, yeah, good so far.”

Even with a storied career behind him, there were records Bolt himself once thought were beyond reach. “I think the 200 (meters) at the time,” he revealed when asked about the most difficult record he ever broke. “At the start, I was like, it’s going to be hard to break. I never thought I could have done it, but I broke it and for me, it felt great.”

'Virat Kohli Is One Of...': Usain Bolt Visits Mumbai, Calls Cricket As The Biggest Thing; Video
While sprinting remains his claim to fame, Bolt’s passion for sports extends well beyond the track. He’s dabbled in football and cricket, and holds a soft spot for another racquet sport. He sahred, “For me, I’m a fan of badminton. I definitely like and enjoy playing badminton. When I was younger, I used to play a lot.”

But when it comes to idols in the sporting world, Bolt doesn’t hesitate. “For me, cricket is the biggest thing. Virat Kohli is one of the biggest. And around the globe Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Bolt, who revolutionised sprinting with his electrifying speed and showmanship, is now 39 and retired from competitive athletics. His legacy includes an unmatched tally of eight Olympic golds and 11 World Championship titles a feat no one else in the sport has accomplished.

