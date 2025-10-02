IND vs WI, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Rock West Indies Top Order; Video

Team India made an excellent start to the opening Test against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah striking early to put the visitors under severe pressure on Day 1.

Siraj draws first blood

Mohammed Siraj gave India the breakthrough after a tight opening spell. Bowling back of a length and angling towards the leg side, he forced Tagenarine Chanderpaul into a defensive push. The left-hander could only glove the ball into the safe hands of wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. Chanderpaul’s comeback to Test cricket ended in disappointment, dismissed cheaply without settling in.

Bumrah rattles John Campbell

With Siraj giving breakthrough, Jasprit Bumrah decided to ad his name in the wickets list by dismissing John Campbell. The pacer bowled a probing length delivery outside off that left opener Campbell in two minds. Initially given not out, India took the review after hearing a faint sound. Replays confirmed a thin outside edge as the bat brushed the pad and simultaneously met the ball. Jurel showcased quick reflexes behind the stumps, snapping up the catch. The third umpire overturned the decision, handing Bumrah his first wicket of the match.

Siraj cleans up Brandon King

The biggest dismissal came through a lapse in judgment from Brandon King. Having already troubled him with the scrambled seam, Siraj delivered a fuller ball outside off. Expecting it to move away, King left it only to see the ball jag back sharply and rattle his middle stump. The dismissal sparked Siraj’s trademark “Siuuu” celebration while leaving West Indies reeling.

West Indies bat first

Earlier West Indies captain Royston Chase won the toss and elected to bat first. Khary Pierre, at 34, makes his debut as a frontline spinner, while seamer Johann Layne also earned his maiden cap. Bumrah who missed the last test against England returned to the playing XI