 Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Out In Floral Co-ord On Sets Of 'Too Much': Fans Love Her Styling
Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues stunned on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Too Much's set in a sky-blue floral co-ord set featuring a crystal-embellished crop top and high-waisted skirt. She paired the look with golden accessories, stacked rings and nude heels. With soft glam makeup and loose curls, Jemimah showcased her growing status as a fashion-forward style icon off the field

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 07:52 PM IST
article-image
Viral Bhayani

Cricket sensation Jemimah Rodrigues is not just admired for her explosive batting and electric presence on the field- she’s also carving a distinct space in the world of fashion. The 25-year-old athlete recently appeared as a guest on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s show Too Much, and her outfit for the episode instantly made headlines for all the right reasons.

Jemimah chose a vibrant floral co-ord set that offered a perfect balance between youthful charm and chic sophistication. The look featured a sky-blue crop top designed with a straight neckline and slim straps that beautifully framed her shoulders. Fitted to highlight her sculpted, athletic frame, the top glistened under the studio lights thanks to delicate white crystal embellishments.

Viral Bhayani

The multicoloured floral motif, blending lively hues of pink, red, green, and blue, injected a refreshing burst of colour, making the outfit feel playful yet refined. Completing the ensemble was a matching high-waisted pencil skirt, which created a clean, seamless silhouette and added a polished, coordinated edge to her overall appearance. She stepped out with co-cricketer Shafali who donned a all-denim look for the show.

Jemimah styled her outfit smartly with accessories that added personality without overwhelming the look. Golden asymmetrical earrings drew attention to her face, while a chic bracelet and a stylish watch created a balanced accessorising moment. The rings stacked across her fingers showcased her fun, expressive style. To finish, she stepped into a pair of nude pump heels- a subtle, elegant choice that grounded the floral statement perfectly.

Her glam was soft and camera-friendly. With nude eyeshadow, bold winged eyeliner, fluttery lashes, flushed cheeks, and a smooth nude lip shade, Jemimah achieved a radiant finish that looked polished yet natural. Her hair, parted to one side and styled into gentle curls cascading over her shoulder, added a touch of romantic flair.

Viral Bhayani

Jemimah Rodrigues continues to shine as one of Indian cricket’s brightest young talents, but her rising fashion game shows she’s equally comfortable setting trends off the field. With every public appearance, she inspires fans not just through sport, but by embracing style with confidence and grace

