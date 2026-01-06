This Is What Deepinder Goyal Does When He Is 'Having Bad Day', And Regrets It Later: WATCH | YouTube @RajShamani

Founder & CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, has taken the Internet by storm with his recent podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani. In 4 hours and 37 minutes of conversation, the businessman has opened up about his life choices, the inner workings of the brands that he has created & even his personal life.

In one of the questions, when Raj Shamani, who hosts the podcast show 'Figuring Out', asked Goyal where he spends, or rather wastes, money the most, he swiftly responded, 'on luxurious cars.' Goyal said, "The only place where I really feel that I wasted money is buying cars."

WATCH VIDEO:

Having A Bad Day? Buy Cars!

Deepinder Goyal said, "It's just those childhood dreams of buying toys, so having a bad day, emotional ups and downs, sometimes you feel vaccumed, then I buy them." Goyal mentioned another incident with his father when he bought a luxurious car worth crores, and his father asked him why he would do that. He simply answered his father that he was having a bad day, which further irritated his father.

Goyal mentions that he regrets putting money into the cars. "I don't drive them, they are just like toys, but luckily cars also sell for almost the same price, the cars I buy, sometimes more than the expected amount."

Differences With Family

Deepinder Goyal opened up about the differences with his family. Goyal said that he moved out of his family home at the age of 15 for further studies, which got him disconnected from them. He said, "we as a family are connected, we are close but we didn't live together.

He revealed that he can't 'put up' with his father. "Apple doesn't fall far from the tree. Ziddi mein bhi hoon, ziddi woh bhi hain. In the same room, if there is a difference of opinion between us, it just blows up."

Deepinder Goyal's podcast continues to garner attention online, with the podcast already receiving more than 1 million views on YouTube.