Kartik Aaryan's Alleged 18-Year-Old Girlfriend Karina Kuniliute Is A Stunner; Check Out Her Stylish Pics

By: Aanchal C | January 06, 2026

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is back in the spotlight for his personal life, with rumors linking him to 18-year-old UK-based Karina Kubiliute

Speculation started after both shared similar beachside photos from a recent Goa trip. Fans noticed matching backgrounds and details, sparking talk online that the two might have vacationed together

As reported by the Sunday Guardian, Karina is a student at Carlisle College in the UK and is reportedly 18. Their dating rumours are not yet confirmed

Currently she has over 5000 followers on Instagram, where she has shared some stunning pictures

One of the photos features her in a pretty butter-yellow long dress, styled with gold jewels and a black bag

Karina oozed chic elegance in a strapless black dress, boasting a daring plunging neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette

One of her prom looks showcased a bejewelled floor-length red gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit

