IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Should Team India Risk Playing Shubman Gill For Guwahati Encounter?

Image: BCCI/X

India faces a crucial decision ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati on November 22, as captain Shubman Gill’s availability remains uncertain. Gill is still recovering from the neck injury he sustained during the first Test in Kolkata, where he was taken off the field after experiencing severe discomfort. The injury required hospitalisation and close medical monitoring, raising genuine concerns about whether he should be risked for the upcoming match.

Although Gill has been discharged from the hospital, medical reports indicate he is still under observation by the BCCI’s medical staff. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has said the final call will rest with the physiotherapists, who will assess Gill before deciding if he is fit to join the squad in Guwahati.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Playing Gill in such a condition poses multiple risks. Neck injuries are delicate, and a premature return could aggravate the problem, potentially leading to a longer layoff. His ability to withstand travel stress, take the field for extended periods, and perform at his usual standard also remains in doubt. Even if he is included, there is no guarantee he will be able to lead or bat with complete freedom.

However, India will undeniably feel the impact of his absence. As captain and a key top-order batter, Gill’s presence brings stability and confidence. With the series on the line, the temptation to include him will be high, particularly in a short two-match contest. Yet given the severity of his injury scare and the long season ahead, India may be better served exercising caution and prioritising Gill’s long-term fitness.

If Gill does not recover in time, India have alternatives such as B Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal, who could step into the top order. The team may also need to rethink its leadership structure temporarily. Ultimately, unless medical assessments show clear improvement and readiness, India’s smarter choice might be to rest Gill for the second Test to avoid unnecessary risks.

'Gill Bhai Ki Shaadi Kab Karwa Rahe Ho?': Fan Questions Shubman's Father About Indian Skipper's Marriage Plans With Sara Tendulkar; Video

During the opening day of the India vs South Africa Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a moment off the field caught social media’s attention almost as much as the cricket on it. A spectator directed a playful and pointed query at Lakhwinder Singh, father of India’s young Test captain Shubman Gill.

The fan greeted Gill's father, who was sitting in the stands with a child. He then asked, “Uncle Ji, Gill Bhai ki shaadi kab karwa rahe ho? Sara madam se karwa rahe ho ki nahi?” jokingly suggesting that Gill should be married to alleged partner Sara Tendulkar.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lakhwinder Singh responded calmly, saying the decision lies with his son, thereby steering clear of making any joke‑friendly promise. The exchange underscores several aspects: the warm, interactive nature of the Eden Gardens crowd; how off‑field dynamics (even light‑hearted ones) become part of the spectacle; and how a public figure like Gill often faces questions far beyond his performance with the bat.

While the focus remains squarely on cricket, this episode added a humanising moment. It highlighted how the lives of sports players are keenly followed beyond their on‑field exploits, especially by ardent fans.

Amid the competitive intensity of Test cricket, a simple and cheeky question to a player’s father reminded everyone that fans come with expectations not just for runs and wickets, but sometimes for moments of levity too.