Shubman Gill Neck Injury Update: Gautam Gambhir Confirms Skipper's Fitness Being Monitored Ahead Of Guwahati Test

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has confirmed that Shubman Gill’s neck injury is currently being assessed, with the team physio expected to decide on his fitness later today. Gill missed the first Test against South Africa at Eden Gardens after suffering the injury while batting on the second day, which required him to be hospitalised for scans.

The incident occurred on Saturday during India’s first innings. Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar’s dismissal but managed to face just three deliveries before leaving the field. He was immediately taken to a private hospital for further evaluation. In his absence, India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant led the team during South Africa’s second innings.

Gill’s absence proved costly for India as South Africa secured a 30-run victory, powered by a remarkable eight-wicket haul across both innings by Simon Harmer and a resilient half-century from captain Temba Bavuma. The win gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the two-match series and marked India’s first defeat at Eden Gardens since December 2012.

Despite the setback, Gambhir expressed confidence in the team’s adaptability ahead of the second Test, scheduled for November 22 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. “Whatever we get in Guwahati, I think we've got the guys to deliver in any condition and on any surface as well,” Gambhir said.

The Indian management will continue monitoring Gill’s condition closely, with the final decision on his participation in the second Test expected following the physio’s assessment. India will be keen to bounce back in Guwahati to level the series and maintain momentum in the ongoing contest against the Proteas.