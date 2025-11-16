Unusual Scenes! Marco Bezzecchi Proposes To His Aprilia Bike After Winning MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix; Video 

Image: X

In a celebration that stunned fans and lit up social media, Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi made headlines not for his racing, but for an unusual show of affection toward his machine. After clinching victory at the Valencia Grand Prix, Bezzecchi playfully “proposed” to his Aprilia bike on the track, followed by a kiss, in a moment that fans are calling both hilarious and heartwarming.

The Italian rider, known for his bold riding and charismatic personality, had just completed a flawless race, marking one of the standout victories of his career. In an unplanned gesture, he dropped to one knee in front of his bike while holding the ring before planting a kiss on the bike’s bodywork. Cameras captured the entire sequence, and clips have since gone viral, sparking memes and affectionate commentary across MotoGP fan circles.

With the MotoGP season wrapping up, Bezzecchi’s Valencia antics are likely to remain one of the most talked-about moments of the year. Whether interpreted as humor, devotion, or pure celebration, the rider’s affectionate gesture has certainly left an unforgettable mark on the sport.

Bizarre Scenes! Raul Fernandez Clinches Maiden MotoGP Victory With 'Shoey' Celebration At Australian Grand Prix; Video

Raul Fernandez delivered a stunning performance to clinch his maiden MotoGP victory at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking a career-defining moment at Phillip Island. The Spaniard, riding with composure and confidence, led the race with authority and never looked back once he seized control in the early laps.

It was a display of precision, pace, and maturity from the 24-year-old, who has steadily risen through the ranks after years of persistence and near misses. Fernandez managed to stay clear of the chaos behind him, maintaining a smooth rhythm and fending off pressure from seasoned contenders to cross the finish line first and etch his name into MotoGP history.

The celebrations that followed were as spirited as his ride. In true Australian style, Fernandez marked his first-ever premier class triumph with a “shoey” on the podium, pouring champagne into his race boot and drinking it to the cheers of the crowd and fellow riders. The moment captured the sheer emotion of the occasion, reflecting both his joy and the hard work that led to this breakthrough.

For Fernandez, this victory was more than just a win; it was a statement of arrival. After enduring a challenging start to his MotoGP career, the triumph in Australia could be the spark that propels him into the sport’s elite. As he lifted the trophy with a beaming smile, it was clear that Raul Fernandez had truly arrived on the biggest stage of motorcycle racing.