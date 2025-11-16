 Unusual Scenes! Marco Bezzecchi Proposes To His Aprilia Bike After Winning MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix; Video 
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
Image: X

In a celebration that stunned fans and lit up social media, Aprilia MotoGP rider Marco Bezzecchi made headlines not for his racing, but for an unusual show of affection toward his machine. After clinching victory at the Valencia Grand Prix, Bezzecchi playfully “proposed” to his Aprilia bike on the track, followed by a kiss, in a moment that fans are calling both hilarious and heartwarming.

The Italian rider, known for his bold riding and charismatic personality, had just completed a flawless race, marking one of the standout victories of his career. In an unplanned gesture, he dropped to one knee in front of his bike while holding the ring before planting a kiss on the bike’s bodywork. Cameras captured the entire sequence, and clips have since gone viral, sparking memes and affectionate commentary across MotoGP fan circles.

With the MotoGP season wrapping up, Bezzecchi’s Valencia antics are likely to remain one of the most talked-about moments of the year. Whether interpreted as humor, devotion, or pure celebration, the rider’s affectionate gesture has certainly left an unforgettable mark on the sport.

