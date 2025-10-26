 Unusual Scenes! Gresini's Fermin Aldeguer Crashes While Entering Paddock, Leaves Mechanics Fuming During MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix; Video
Get App
Despite the mishap, Aldeguer later rejoined team discussions and appeared composed, eager to put the moment behind him and focus on improving his performance on track. For the Gresini team, however, the frustration was evident, a reminder that even in the most professional setups, a lapse in focus can lead to a costly and avoidable mistake.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Image: MotoGP/X

In an unusual and slightly embarrassing moment at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Gresini MotoGP rider Fermin Aldeguer found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after crashing his bike while entering the paddock area. The incident occurred shortly after a session, when Aldeguer appeared to lose balance and slid into the entry lane, bringing his bike down in front of his mechanics and team staff.

The mishap, though not resulting in any injury, visibly frustrated the Gresini crew, who were seen shaking their heads and gesturing in disbelief as they rushed to assist their rider. Aldeguer’s fall caused minor damage to the bike but added an avoidable workload for the team ahead of the next session.

Paddock crashes are rare at this level, and the incident quickly drew attention on social media, with fans sharing clips and memes of the awkward tumble.

Despite the mishap, Aldeguer later rejoined team discussions and appeared composed, eager to put the moment behind him and focus on improving his performance on track. For the Gresini team, however, the frustration was evident, a reminder that even in the most professional setups, a lapse in focus can lead to a costly and avoidable mistake.

