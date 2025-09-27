Unreal Scenes! Jorge Martin Suffers Collarbone Fracture During Massive MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix Sprint Crash; Video

Image: MotoGP/X

Jorge Martin suffered a major blow to his 2025 MotoGP season after being diagnosed with a displaced fracture of his right collarbone during the Sprint race at the Japanese Grand Prix. The incident occurred at Turn 1 when Martin, starting from 17th on the grid, made an aggressive move down the inside under braking. He lost control and slid into the side of his teammate Marco Bezzecchi’s bike, taking both Aprilia riders out of the race in a dramatic crash.

Although both riders were able to walk away from the crash, Martin was visibly in pain, clutching his shoulder as he left the scene. Medical staff quickly attended to him, and subsequent X-rays confirmed the fractured collarbone. He was immediately ruled out of Sunday’s main Grand Prix and was scheduled to be transferred to Dokkyo Medical University Hospital for a CT scan to assess the full extent of the injury.

This injury adds to an already difficult season for Martin, who has had a string of physical setbacks. Earlier in the year, he fractured bones in separate incidents during pre-season training and at the Sepang test. A crash in the Qatar GP further sidelined him, causing him to miss ten of the first eleven rounds of the championship.

For Martin, this latest misfortune continues a season of setbacks that have disrupted any hopes of consistency. Once again, just as he was beginning to find rhythm, injury has struck. His return timeline and any disciplinary decisions will now be closely watched, as the paddock waits to see whether he can make a final push before the season concludes.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Climbs Fence To Celebrate With Fans After Winning Czech Grand Prix; Video

Ducati rider Marc Marquez stormed to victory at the Czech Grand Prix, claiming his fifth consecutive win of the MotoGP 2025 season in sensational style. Racing at the iconic Brno circuit, Marquez once again proved his dominance, controlling the race from start to finish with flawless precision and aggression.

The triumph was more than just another win, it was a statement. Marquez, who joined Ducati this season, has found seamless synergy with the Italian manufacturer, and his performance in Brno was yet another display of their growing supremacy. The victory not only extended his winning streak but also strengthened his grip on the championship standings.

Following his commanding win, Marquez gave fans a celebration to remember. Bursting with emotion, he parked his bike and sprinted up a steep hill near the track. Then, in a spirited moment that quickly went viral, he climbed a steel fence to celebrate with his supporters. Marquez embraced the crowd, soaking in the applause and reciprocating the energy of a fan base that has passionately followed him through every twist and turn of his career.

This celebration at Brno, a venue steeped in racing tradition, was symbolic of the bond between Marquez and his fans. With five straight victories, Marquez and Ducati have become the team to beat in 2025.