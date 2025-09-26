 'Selfless Innings': Netizens Praise Tilak Varma's Crucial Knock Of 49 Runs During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Selfless Innings': Netizens Praise Tilak Varma's Crucial Knock Of 49 Runs During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

'Selfless Innings': Netizens Praise Tilak Varma's Crucial Knock Of 49 Runs During IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

The Asia Cup 2025 continues to showcase emerging talent, and Tilak Varma’s knock has firmly established him as a rising star capable of performing under pressure on big stages.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:31 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Tilak Varma earned widespread praise from fans and cricket enthusiasts after his brilliant and selfless innings in India’s Super 4 clash against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2025 at Dubai. Varma remained unbeaten on 49 runs off just 34 balls, hitting four boundaries and a six, helping India reach a competitive total of 202/5 in their 20 overs.

Varma fell just one run short of a half-century, but his contribution was crucial in setting up India’s innings. His measured approach and ability to rotate the strike showcased his maturity and team-first attitude, as he focused on accelerating at key moments rather than chasing personal milestones.

Read Also
Asia Cup 2025: Abrar Ahmed & Wanindu Hasaranga Embrace One Another After On-Field Banter In PAK vs...
article-image
Read Also
Sri Lanka Players Wear Black Armbands & Observe One-Minute Silence As Tribute To Dunith Wellalage's...
article-image

Fans flooded social media with praise for the young batter, applauding his composure under pressure and his role in guiding India to a strong total. Many highlighted how Varma’s knock demonstrated both skill and cricketing intelligence, balancing aggression with smart shot selection.

With India posting 202/5, Sri Lanka now need 203 runs to win, setting the stage for an exciting chase. Varma’s innings is being widely credited as a game-changing performance that gave India a solid platform to defend and maintain momentum in the Super 4 stage.

FPJ Shorts
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 26: Tulsi Gets Shocked Seeing Mihir & Noina Performing Havan Together
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
Snapchat Sees Strong Momentum In India’s Creator Ecosystem
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia...

'Nations We Could Beat…': Iceland Cricket Once Again Trolls Pakistan Team Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia...

'Selfless Innings': Netizens Praise Tilak Varma's Crucial Knock Of 49 Runs During IND Vs SL Asia Cup...

'Selfless Innings': Netizens Praise Tilak Varma's Crucial Knock Of 49 Runs During IND Vs SL Asia Cup...

'If Pakistan Gets Abhishek Bachchan Out Early...': Shoaib Akhtar's Brain-Fade Moment Goes Viral Over...

'If Pakistan Gets Abhishek Bachchan Out Early...': Shoaib Akhtar's Brain-Fade Moment Goes Viral Over...

Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: 36 Top Chess Players Including D Gukesh And Viswanathan Anand In...

Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: 36 Top Chess Players Including D Gukesh And Viswanathan Anand In...

Usain Bolt In Mumbai: The Eight-Time Olympic Champion Talks About Cricket, Path To Success, Kevin...

Usain Bolt In Mumbai: The Eight-Time Olympic Champion Talks About Cricket, Path To Success, Kevin...