Giles Shield 2025-26: Swami Vivekanand Thrash RR Education Trust To Enter Semifinal

Swami Vivekanand International School thrashed RR Education Trust School by innings and four runs to enter the semifinals of the 124th Giles Shield Dream Sports MSSA U-14 Inter School Cricket Tournament at Dilip Vengsarkar Academy Mahul-1. RR Education Trust were 85 all out in 23 overs in their second innings of the two-day last round super eight match on Tuesday. Kartik Chhajer grabbed a five-wicket haul, (5-42) in 12 overs. Divyam Lodha grabbed another three wickets.

Lodha snapped up 11 wickets in total thus bagging the Man of the Match. He had taken 8 for 39 to bowl out RR Education for paltry 97 in their first innings on Monday. Swami Vivekanand ended the first innings at 186-6 d in 39 overs. Atharva Purohit slammed 83 in 69 balls while Kartik Chhajer made 38. Both stitched a 109 runs partnership for the third wicket.

Swami Vivekanand will meet Rizvi Springfield School, Bandra in the three-day semifinal from January 12 at the MCA's BKC ground. VN Sule Guruji will meet Dnyandeep Seva Mandal in the another semifinal at Parsee Gymkhana. The final will be played from January 20 at the Brabourne stadium.

The match between VN Sule Guruji English Medium School and Rizvi Springfield ended in a draw at at Worli Sports Club. Rizvi took first innings lead. Resuming their batting, VN Sule were 111 all out in 47.5 overs. Left arm spinner Abdullah Khatri picked a six-wicket haul, (6-55) in 21 overs and won the Man of the Match. Batting during their second Innings Rizvi ended with 212-3 in 57 overs. Sujal Khot smashed a brilliant 101 in 97 balls, with 12 fours. Varsheet Kanurkar remained 60 not out.

Put into bat first, Rizvi managed 141 all out in 67.5 overs. Kartikeya Sharma-41, Shlok Shigvan-33. Left arm spinner Jay Mhatre picked a fifer, (5-41) in 22.5 overs. In reply, VN Sule Guruji were 41-2 at stumps on day 1.

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya English Medium and Dnyandeep Seva Mandal played a draw at Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy Mahul-2. Dnyandeep took first innings lead to progress. On day 2 continuing their batting, the Dnyandeep outfit ended with 373 all out in 112.5 overs. Neil Naik in his splendid batting form made 67, Lavish Singh-50 runs and so did Aryan Chauhan contribute 50 not out. Aditya Elinje picked four wickets. Batting again, Parle Tilak ended with 101-7 in 28 overs. Lavish Singh snapped up three wickets. Lavish’s all-round show with bat and ball won him the Man of the Match award.

The match between Little Stars English High School and Anjuman I-Islam Allana English High School ended in a draw at United Cricketers Cross Maidan. Anjuman I-Islam took first innings lead. Batting during their first innings, Anjuman notched up 318-7 declared in 40.3 overs. The stylish right-handed batter Umar Khute made 177 runs in 121 balls, with 12 fours and 11 sixes thus winning the Man of the Match award for his outstanding batting. Aarav Yadav-44, Arnav Shelar-44. Akshat Joshi picked 4 wickets. During their 2nd innings- Little Stars ended with 143-7 in 40 overs. Akshat Joshi made 83 runs. For Anjuman, Aarav Yadav picked (4-20) in his 11 overs.

Batting first, Little Stars made 196 all out in 66.2 overs. Akshat Joshi made 53 runs while Shivam Yadav also contributed 51. Anuj Singh and Mohd. Ali Shaikh both grabbed four wicket hauls each.

Brief Scores

Dilip Vengsarkar Group

RR Educational Trust: 97 all out in 40 overs Hetav Thakkar 33*, Divyam Lodha (OB) 8/39 & 85 all out in 23 overs Kartik Chhajer/ 42/5, Divyam Lodha 3/43 lost to Swami Vivekanand International SSC: 186-6d in 39 overs Atharva Purohit 83, Kartik Chhajer 38 by an innings & 4 runs.

Parle Tilak English Medium School:170 all out in 50.5 overs Atharva Parab 63, Swaroop Raut 34, Lavish Singh 4/39, Anup Yadav 4/43 & 101-7 in 28 overs Lavish Singh 3/14 drew with Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Secondary School: 373 all out in 112.5 overs Anuj Choudhary 66, Neil Naik 67, Aryan Chauhan 50*, Anup Yadav 43, Lavish Singh 50, Aarav Dixit 36, Aditya Elinge (SLA) 4/27, Devraj Kamthe (SLA) 3/114.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal takes first innings lead.

Sandeep Patil Group

Rizvi Springfield SSC: 141 all out in 67.5 overs Kartikeya Sharma 41, Shlok Shigvan 33, Jay Mhatre (SLA) 5/41, Swarn Ketkar (OB) 3/23 & 212-3 in 57 overs Sujal Khot 101, 97 balls, 104 mins, 12x4s, Varsheet Kanurkar 60* drew with VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 111 all out in 47.5 overs Abdullah Khatri (SLA) 6/55 Siddhant Desai 3/24.

Rizvi Springfield takes first innings lead.

Little Star English High School: 196 all out in 66.2 overs Akshat Joshi 53, Chandrakishan Bind 30, Shivam Yadav 51, Anuj Singh 4/50, Mohd. Ali Shaikh 4/24 & 143-7 in 40 overs Akshat Joshi 83, 75 balls, 98 mins,15x4s, 2x6s, Aarav Yadav (LBG) 4/20 drew with Anjuman I-Islam Allana English: 318-7d in 40.3 overs Umar Khute 177, 121 balls, 151 mins, 12x4s, 11x6s, Aarav Yadav 44, Arnav Shelar 44, Akshat Joshi 4/98

Anjuman I-Islam Allana takes 1st innings lead