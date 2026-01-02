 Giles Shield 2025-26: Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Prevails Over RR Educational Trust In Rain-Curtailed Match
Giles Shield 2025-26: Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Prevails Over RR Educational Trust In Rain-Curtailed Match

All three other matches finish without any results in second round of Super Eight Giles Shield matches

Irfan HajiUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
Dnyandeep Seva Mandal opener Neil Naik made an unbeaten 52 runs |

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal was the only team to get first innings lead in the second round of the Super Eight stage of the 124th Giles Shield MSSA U-14 Inter-School Cricket Tournament on Friday. The first day of all four matches were called off due to wet outfield and damp pitches because of unseasonal rains in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

Dnyandeep bowled out RR Educational Trust for 101 runs at Shivaji Park Gymkhana. Off break bowlers Lovesh Singh and Pratik Desai scalped three wickets each. In reply, Dnyandeep made 128-3 in 31 overs at stumps on the second and final day. Opener Neil Naik made unbeaten 52 runs after facing 92 balls with five boundaries to the fence.

Rizvi Springfield declared their innings at 237-3 in 46 overs against Little Star English School at at Western Railway ground, Cross Maidan. Opening batsman Kartikey Sharma scored a fine century (105) while his other teammates Sujal Khot (58) and Siddhant Desai (53) made half centuries. Little Star could manage 102-4 in 31 overs at the end of the day to ensure that the match ends in a draw.

Parle Tilak’s Atharva Parab (106) scored a century and Vivaansh Menon 41 against Swami Vivekanand International SSC after spending 69.1 overs at Sassanian, Azad Maidan.

Anjuman I-Islam declared its first innings at 188-7d after 40 overs as contributed by Aarav Yadav (47), Afif Khan 45, and Arjun Jadhav 40 run. In reply VN Sule Guruji made 157-6 at close of the game in 40 overs Devang Koli scored 70 runs in 102 balls with 8 boundaries.

Brief Scores End of Day 2

Dilip Vengsarkar Group

RR Educational Trust : 101 all out in 41.4 overs (Aryesh Kunkekar 36; Lovesh Singh 3/13, Pratik Desai 3/16) drew with Dnyandeep Seva Mandal:128-3 in 31 overs (Neil Naik 52*, Anup Yadav 39*)

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal takes first innings lead.

Parle Tilak English Medium School: 207-4d in 69.1 overs (Atharva Parab 106, Devaansh Menon 41, Kartik Chhajar 3/58) drew with Swami Vivekanand International SSC: No first innings result Match Drawn

Sandeep Patil Group

Anjuman I-Islam Allana English: 188-7d in 40 overs (Aarav Yadav 47, Afif Khan 45, Arjun Jadhav 40; Aaradhya Kadam 2/21, Vivek Yadav 2/46, Jay Mhatre 2/65) drew with VN Sule Guruji English School: 157-6 in 40 overs (Devang Koli 70, Aaradhya Kadam 39*; Anuj Singh 2/48, Mohammed Ali Shaikh 2/17) Match drawn

Rizvi Springfield SSC: 237-3d in 46 overs (Kartikey Sharma 105, Sujal Khot 58, Siddhant Desai 53) drew with Little Star English High School :102-4 in 31 overs (Shivam Yadav 38; Abdullah Khatri 2/33) No first innings result obtained

