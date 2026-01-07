 'Fun Times Only..': India Captain Shubman Gill Collabs With Youtube Star KSI, Pictures Go Viral Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
India captain Shubman Gill met up with Youtube star KSI in a surprise collaboration on Wednesday. Gill shared pictures from their meeting, with the India ace set to appear in the British celebrity's Guess The Cricketer Segment. KSI is currently visiting India for content shoots, creator meetings, and brand work.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 09:57 PM IST
Shubman Gill took the internet by surprise on Wednesday. India's Test and ODI captain shared cheerful snapshots from a casual get-together with globally popular British YouTuber Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, better known as KSI. The pictures were clicked in Mumbai and soon went viral on social media. KSI is amongst the most watched Youtubers in the world, and the crosser had the internet buzzing.

The images captured KSI in high spirits on a studio set, chatting and laughing through the session. One photo, in particular, caught the eye, showing KSI holding Gill’s bat and flashing a wide grin at the camera. Gill summed it up simply, describing it as “a fun meet,” reflecting the easygoing and friendly mood of the interaction.

The British Youtuber is in India along with his brother for content creation and brand work as per reports. KSI opted for a black printed T-shirt paired with black trousers and sneakers, while Shubman Gill kept it stylish in a black jacket, jeans and white shoes. Deji Olatunji, meanwhile, grabbed attention in a pink T-shirt, bringing a splash of colour and a playful touch to the pictures.

KSI has a huge fan base in India and collaborating with the Indian cricket captain only adds to his reach. Fans were excited and eager to witness what comes out of this collaboration.

Gill later travelled to Vadodara for the IND vs NZ ODI series. Having missed the IND vs SA ODIs, Shubman returns to captain the side for the 3-match series starting on January 11. It will mark the 26-year-old's first assignment since being left out of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 in February and March.

